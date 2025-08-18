Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAuto2025 Tata Sierra Base Variant Expected To Have A 1.5 Na Petrol

2025 Tata Sierra Base Variant Expected To Have A 1.5 Na Petrol

We expect the base variant Sierra to be feature packed and it will be a bit more pricier than the Curvv base variant being positioned between the Curvv and the Harrier.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tata Motors is readying the Sierra but the ICE Sierra will be coming later after the EV version. The ICE Sierra though would be the most affordable iteration of the Sierra brand and even the base variant would be reasonably feature loaded. We expect the base variant Sierra to be feature packed and it will be a bit more pricier than the Curvv base variant being positioned between the Curvv and the Harrier.

Compared to the other variants, the base Sierra variant would be packing in a smaller touchscreen but having features like 6 airbags and more. We expect a 1.5 naturally aspirated motor to form the base variant in the Sierra range with a 6-speed manual. The base variant Sierra could come with a simpler interior but have basics like a digital display, phygital interface and a digital logo steering. The Sierra base variant with the 1.5 NA petrol will match the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Maruti Grand Vitara in terms of the price while being the right choice for volumes.


2025 Tata Sierra Base Variant Expected To Have A 1.5 Na Petrol

The Curvv has only a turbo petrol engine even in the base variant. The 1.5 NA could come with an automatic gearbox higher up in the range but the base variant will have a 6-speed manual. Tata Motors wants to make sure that the Sierra would be a massive hit and enter the compact SUV segment by grabbing a large slice of this much popular segment space. The Sierra ICE would be launched towards the end of the year or even starting of next year while the Sierra EV will come first. The Sierra ICE will have multiple variants- more than the SIerra EV to grab more sales. 

Also read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra TATA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Opposition May Bring Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As 'Vote Chori' Row Intensifies
Opposition Mulls Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As 'Vote Chori' Row Intensifies
Technology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Cities
CM Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Monthly Aid In ‘Shramshree’ Rehabilitation Scheme
CM Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Monthly Aid In ‘Shramshree’ Rehabilitation Scheme
Business
Trump’s Tariff Blitz Puts $60 Billion Of Indian Exports At Risk, Focus On High-Value Export Growth
Trump’s Tariff Blitz Puts $60 Billion Of Indian Exports At Risk
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget