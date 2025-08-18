2025 Tata Sierra Base Variant Expected To Have A 1.5 Na Petrol

Tata Motors is readying the Sierra but the ICE Sierra will be coming later after the EV version. The ICE Sierra though would be the most affordable iteration of the Sierra brand and even the base variant would be reasonably feature loaded. We expect the base variant Sierra to be feature packed and it will be a bit more pricier than the Curvv base variant being positioned between the Curvv and the Harrier.

Compared to the other variants, the base Sierra variant would be packing in a smaller touchscreen but having features like 6 airbags and more. We expect a 1.5 naturally aspirated motor to form the base variant in the Sierra range with a 6-speed manual. The base variant Sierra could come with a simpler interior but have basics like a digital display, phygital interface and a digital logo steering. The Sierra base variant with the 1.5 NA petrol will match the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Maruti Grand Vitara in terms of the price while being the right choice for volumes.





The Curvv has only a turbo petrol engine even in the base variant. The 1.5 NA could come with an automatic gearbox higher up in the range but the base variant will have a 6-speed manual. Tata Motors wants to make sure that the Sierra would be a massive hit and enter the compact SUV segment by grabbing a large slice of this much popular segment space. The Sierra ICE would be launched towards the end of the year or even starting of next year while the Sierra EV will come first. The Sierra ICE will have multiple variants- more than the SIerra EV to grab more sales.