Mahindra Thar 3-Door Coming In A New Avatar With More Features

HomeAutoMahindra Thar 3-Door Coming In A New Avatar With More Features

The 3-door Thar and the Roxx are different cars though but with 3-door sales falling after the Roxx, this update will change that.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Mahindra is readying a Thar 3-door facelift which will come with many features taken from the Roxx 5-door. The 3-door Thar and the Roxx are different cars though but with 3-door sales falling after the Roxx, this update will change that. The facelift 3-door Thar will get a new bumper design, grille design and tweaked headlamps plus alloy wheels.

The bigger change though would be on the inside with a new steering wheel from the Roxx, extra features and a new centre console. The power window switches would be on the windows now and the screen size would be larger too with more features on offer. The 3-door Thar will have more creature comforts too and that's crucial in enhancing its practicality appeal.

That said, the 3-door Thar will remain more off-road focussed than the 5-door Roxx. Engine options will not change while the RWD model with a smaller diesel engine will remain too while the more powerful 2.0l petrol as well as 2.2l diesel will continue while offering 4x4 options too along with manual gearbox as well as an automatic. The 3-door Thar would be a bit more expensive than the current one but will keep the gap between the Roxx and itself.

The current 3-door Thar has been a big success in attracting new buyers into the Thar brand but sales took a nosedive with the launch of the Roxx. Now, Mahindra wants to increase the overall sales of the Thar brand including the new upcoming 3-door facelift. Expect more details to trickle in regarding the new Thar 3-door in the coming days. 

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
