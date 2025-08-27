Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Lithium-Ion Cell And Electrode Production Hints At Affordable Hybrids Like Fronx?

Maruti Suzuki Lithium-Ion Cell And Electrode Production Hints At Affordable Hybrids Like Fronx?

As per Maruti Suzuki, the lithium-ion cell and electrode production will be initially used for Grand Vitara production but later it would be used for more hybrid cars as well.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With more localisation, Maruti Suzuki is marching towards hybrid technology along with EVs and fuel efficient petrol engines too. While EVs would be a part of its future product strategy, the carmaker will dabble in hybrids as well and not just at the premium level with the Grand Vitara or Invicto as later we can see a possible introduction of more affordable hybrids and more SUVs with strong hybrids.

Lithium-ion cell and electrode production powering these hybrid cars would be crucial to reach aggressive pricing. Hybrid cars are expensive because of the components but with aggressive localisation, that can be avoided. As per Maruti Suzuki, the lithium-ion cell and electrode production will be initially used for Grand Vitara production but later it would be used for more hybrid cars as well. Yes, we can see a more affordable hybrid car from Maruti Suzuki with high efficiency but not at the high cost associated with hybrid cars.


Maruti Suzuki Lithium-Ion Cell And Electrode Production Hints At Affordable Hybrids Like Fronx?

It could roll out with the Fronx or even the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV due for launch on September 3. Maruti Suzuki currently has two hybrid cars in India with one being a rebadged Toyota Innova. The Grand Vitara hybrid is the most affordable strong hybrid for Maruti Suzuki but more strong hybrids will mean more efficient cars which could replace diesel cars also.

This is not to be confused with a mild hybrid as a strong hybrid would be having an EV mode as well and more efficiency. This also coincides with the fact that Maruti Suzuki has also announced a Rs 70,000 CR Investment In India By 2031 which further points to localization of technologies like hybrids.

Also read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Hybrids
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Technology
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget