Maruti Suzuki Lithium-Ion Cell And Electrode Production Hints At Affordable Hybrids Like Fronx?

With more localisation, Maruti Suzuki is marching towards hybrid technology along with EVs and fuel efficient petrol engines too. While EVs would be a part of its future product strategy, the carmaker will dabble in hybrids as well and not just at the premium level with the Grand Vitara or Invicto as later we can see a possible introduction of more affordable hybrids and more SUVs with strong hybrids.

Lithium-ion cell and electrode production powering these hybrid cars would be crucial to reach aggressive pricing. Hybrid cars are expensive because of the components but with aggressive localisation, that can be avoided. As per Maruti Suzuki, the lithium-ion cell and electrode production will be initially used for Grand Vitara production but later it would be used for more hybrid cars as well. Yes, we can see a more affordable hybrid car from Maruti Suzuki with high efficiency but not at the high cost associated with hybrid cars.





It could roll out with the Fronx or even the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV due for launch on September 3. Maruti Suzuki currently has two hybrid cars in India with one being a rebadged Toyota Innova. The Grand Vitara hybrid is the most affordable strong hybrid for Maruti Suzuki but more strong hybrids will mean more efficient cars which could replace diesel cars also.

This is not to be confused with a mild hybrid as a strong hybrid would be having an EV mode as well and more efficiency. This also coincides with the fact that Maruti Suzuki has also announced a Rs 70,000 CR Investment In India By 2031 which further points to localization of technologies like hybrids.