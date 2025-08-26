PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled Maruti Suzuki’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat, and launched the company’s first battery electric vehicle, the e-Vitara. The move is seen as a significant step in advancing India’s ambitions for self-reliance and leadership in green mobility.

“Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations,” Prime Minister Modi said during the launch ceremony.

The e-Vitara marks Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the battery electric segment and is designed not only for the domestic market but also for global consumers, with plans to ship the model to more than 100 countries.

The launch was also attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Keiichi Ono, Japan's Ambassador to India.





E-Vitara: Charging And Launch Details

Indian customers can expect to get their hands on the e Vitara by September 3. The vehicle has already been launched in the UK and is expected to give strong competition to cars such as Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra's BE 6.

E-Vitara will be offered with 18-inch aero-optimised alloys wrapped in Goodyear tyres. The car comes with two battery types - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh pack will take about 6.5 hours on a 7 kW AC charger and 4.5 hours on an 11 kW charger.

Meanwhile, the 61 kWh battery unit will need roughly 9 hours and 5.5 hours on the same chargers respectively. Both units supports DC fast charging, allowing users to achieve 80 per cent charge on their vehicles in nearly 45 minutes.

Alongside the EV launch, Modi also highlighted progress in strengthening the battery manufacturing ecosystem. “In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat,” he added.

Industry experts believe the dual announcement underscores India’s focus on expanding its EV footprint while developing critical components domestically to reduce import dependence.