Mahindra Enters New Phase Of Last-Mile EVs With UDO Electric Auto Launch

India’s last-mile mobility ecosystem is at an inflection point. With electric three-wheelers becoming the backbone of urban and semi-urban transport, the conversation is gradually moving beyond just affordability and running costs. Design, comfort, safety, and driver dignity are now part of the equation. The launch of the Mahindra UDO by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited reflects this transition.

Unveiled in Hyderabad on February 12, 2026, the Mahindra UDO is positioned as a technologically advanced electric auto-rickshaw, with an introductory price of Rs 3,58,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited period, after which it will retail at Rs 3,84,299. While pricing remains competitive for the L5M electric auto segment, what stands out is the broader rethink of what an auto-rickshaw can be in modern India.

Moving Away From A 1940s Template

The global auto-rickshaw design has remained largely unchanged since the late 1940s, often prioritising cost over ergonomics. Mahindra’s approach with the UDO attempts to break away from that legacy. Inspired by aircraft design, the company refers to the UDO as an “autoplane,” a concept meant to combine aerodynamics, structure, and visual presence.

Built on a segment-first full monocoque construction, the UDO departs from the conventional tubular frame architecture. This not only improves structural rigidity but also contributes to better ride quality. Visually, elements such as a large windshield, bold headlamps, and reworked mirrors give it a noticeably different road presence compared to traditional e-autos.

Comfort As A Functional Upgrade

One of the key areas Mahindra has focused on is comfort, particularly for drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel. The UDO introduces a “pilot seat” for the driver, which is nearly 20 per cent thicker than standard seats in this category. Passenger seating has also been reworked, offering improved legroom and headroom intended to create a more lounge-like experience rather than a utilitarian one.

Mechanical upgrades support this focus on comfort. An independent rear suspension and dual-fork front suspension aim to improve stability and ride quality, especially on uneven urban roads. These changes suggest a shift toward reducing driver fatigue, an often overlooked aspect of last-mile transport.

Performance And Efficiency In Daily Use

From a technical standpoint, the UDO is designed for high utilisation. It offers a claimed real-world range of 200 km (265 km ARAI-certified), powered by an IP67-rated 11.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. A PMS motor delivers 10 kW of peak power and 52 Nm of torque, figures that place it at the higher end of the segment.

The tri-mode driving system, Range, Ride, and Race, allows drivers to prioritise efficiency or performance depending on traffic conditions. With a top speed of 55 km/h in Race mode, the UDO is aimed at helping drivers complete more trips in a working day, directly impacting earning potential.

Industry-first features such as reverse throttle, regenerative braking, creep mode, and hill-hold assist are intended to improve control in dense traffic and on inclines, while also contributing to energy efficiency.

Safety, Warranty, And Ownership Ecosystem

Safety has been addressed through practical measures rather than headline features. The UDO uses powerful drum brakes, which Mahindra claims deliver the shortest braking distance in the segment, along with 30.48 cm tubeless tyres. Critical electrical components, including the battery and drivetrain, carry IP67 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Backing the product is a 6-year or 1.5-lakh-kilometre warranty, along with free services up to 1 lakh kilometres—an unusual offering in this category. Buyers are also enrolled in Mahindra’s UDAY NXT programme, which includes accidental insurance and financial counselling.

A Broader Implication For The Segment

Manufactured at Mahindra’s Zaheerabad facility, the UDO represents more than just a new product. It signals an attempt to elevate the professional image of auto drivers while aligning with India’s push toward electrification. Whether the market fully embraces this more premium interpretation of the electric auto will depend on real-world reliability and operating economics over time.

My detailed, on-road impressions and analysis of how the Mahindra UDO performs in everyday conditions can be found in the review video linked below.