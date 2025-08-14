John Abraham Unveils Limited-Run Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition: Check Out Price, Units, Photos

Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition: Bollywood star John Abraham has taken the wraps off the Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition, a special release limited to just 300 units. Deliveries are set to begin in September, with the standout changes focusing on a striking matte black paint job enhanced with gold detailing.

True to its theme, the SUV is adorned with Batman logos, a Batman-themed decal, and gloss black accents for an edgier look. Gold highlights appear on the wheels, fender, windows, and windshield.

Dark Knight Styling, Inside & Out

The cabin mirrors the exterior’s bold styling, featuring an all-black interior with gold contrast stitching and a special Batman edition plaque. Notable touches include a puddle lamp projecting the iconic Bat logo and a unique instrument cluster animation.

This edition is based on the top-end Pack 3 variant, equipped with a 79kWh battery pack and a rear motor producing 286bhp, delivering an ARAI-rated range of 682 km.

Unlike Mahindra’s typical Dark editions, this model incorporates distinctive Batman-inspired elements in collaboration with DC Comics.

Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition Price

Priced about Rs 89,000 higher than the standard BE6 (at Rs 27.76 lakh), it targets collectors and comic book enthusiasts with its extensive themed detailing. Whether Mahindra extends this superhero treatment to the XEV 9e remains to be seen.