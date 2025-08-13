Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features

The Rs 1.35 crore Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe boasts a 449hp twin-turbo V6, 9-speed automatic, and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)

We recently spent some time with the new sports car from Mercedes-AMG, and this time it is the CLE 53 Coupe. The CLE 53 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.35 crore and has a twin-turbo V6 along with a mild hybrid with enough power at 449hp and 560Nm while there is an extra boost as well in Overboost mode. The gearbox is a 9-speed automatic, and it has a 4Matic+ system for more grip. Top speed is 270kph with an optional AMG package, while without it, it is 250kph.

Other highlights include rear axle steering, race start and a drift mode. The design has a lot of muscle with the flowing lines and the wide rear deck. The front has the traditional AMG Panamericana grille which comes with vertical lats while the rear has wide fenders for a proper sports car look. In fact, the ear wheel arch is 75mm wider.


Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features



Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features

There are four quad exhausts too and the connected tail-lamps. It is much more aggressive than the CLE 300 Cabriolet and looks appealing in coupe form. Inside, there is a typical portrait touchscreen and a thick AMG steering wheel which comes in Alcantara and leather.


Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features


Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features

There are touch controls here while the driver display is configurable at 12.3 inches. Being an AMG, you see Alcantara, red stitching and carbon fibre being used. There are back seats, but again, it would be suitable for kids only or for short journeys.


Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look, Price And Features

Storage is decent and the seats are adjustable in their comfort. The CLE 53 AMG is a practical sports car while on first impressions has the looks which is the highlight along with the luxury/practicality of a high-end Mercedes-Benz. We will be driving it soon which will uncover further about this car. 

 

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Mercedes Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Coupe AMG CLE 53 Coupe
