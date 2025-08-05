Big New SUVs Ready For The Festive Season Launch- Venue, Sierra, Bolero And More!

The festive season is around the corner and carmakers are prepping up for a big festive season launch with several new cars. The onslaught of new cars start with September with the launch of the Escudo from Maruti which is its new compact SUV and will be positioned below the Grand Vitara while being sold via the Arena outlets. The other new Maruti Suzuki SUV would be the eVitara which would be finally launched as well and it would be the first all electric Maruti Suzuki.





Hyundai is also busy with its own massive product launch strategy and it will start with the new Venue due in the festive season too. The new generation Venue would be expected to have more features and tech plus different styling as well. Hyundai could also bring the facelifted Ioniq 5 EV which brings updates to its flagship EV.





In terms of the homegrown powerhouse carmakers, Mahindra could launch the new Bolero SUV in India with a different look and a more boxy design but with a lot more features and new engine options. The Bolero is the start of a new wave of Mahindra ICE cars while it will be having a new platform as well. Tata Motors meanwhile will have the much awaited new Sierra coming in as well with EV and ICE versions. The new Sierra in a revamped avatar would be a lifestyle SUV and would be placed above the Curvv and below the Harrier. The Sierra in its ICE avatar will come with a variety of powertrains while the EV version could come with AWD too like the Harrier EV.

