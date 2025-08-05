Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoBig New SUVs Ready For The Festive Season Launch- Venue, Sierra, Bolero And More!

Big New SUVs Ready For The Festive Season Launch- Venue, Sierra, Bolero And More!

The other new Maruti Suzuki SUV would be the eVitara which would be finally launched as well and it would be the first all electric Maruti Suzuki.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)

The festive season is around the corner and carmakers are prepping up for a big festive season launch with several new cars. The onslaught of new cars start with September with the launch of the Escudo from Maruti which is its new compact SUV and will be positioned below the Grand Vitara while being sold via the Arena outlets. The other new Maruti Suzuki SUV would be the eVitara which would be finally launched as well and it would be the first all electric Maruti Suzuki.


Big New SUVs Ready For The Festive Season Launch- Venue, Sierra, Bolero And More!

Hyundai is also busy with its own massive product launch strategy and it will start with the new Venue due in the festive season too. The new generation Venue would be expected to have more features and tech plus different styling as well. Hyundai could also bring the facelifted Ioniq 5 EV which brings updates to its flagship EV.


Big New SUVs Ready For The Festive Season Launch- Venue, Sierra, Bolero And More!

In terms of the homegrown powerhouse carmakers, Mahindra could launch the new Bolero SUV in India with a different look and a more boxy design but with a lot more features and new engine options. The Bolero is the start of a new wave of Mahindra ICE cars while it will be having a new platform as well. Tata Motors meanwhile will have the much awaited new Sierra coming in as well with EV and ICE versions. The new Sierra in a revamped avatar would be a lifestyle SUV and would be placed above the Curvv and below the Harrier. The Sierra in its ICE avatar will come with a variety of powertrains while the EV version could come with AWD too like the Harrier EV.

 Also Read : Tesla Has Launched India's First Superchargers: From Location To Price, Everything You Need To Know

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Mahindra SUVs Bolero Creta Venue Sierra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget