New Generation Toyota Fortuner Global Unveil Soon: What To Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Toyota Fortuner globally debuts soon, retaining core architecture.

Modern design, new dashboard, and advanced interior features expected.

Mild hybrid engines, 4x4 continue; India debut next year.

The all new Toyota Fortuner will be unveiled soon globally and it will be the long overdue new generation of the popular SUV. The Fortuner is one of the most important cars for Toyota in India and the new generation will build on the strengths of the current model but add in more modern features.

That means the new Fortuner which will debut soon will have the same architecture as the current model which is crucial for maintaining its toughness. However the design would be changed and will have a modern look with slim lighting as well as sharper lines. The new Fortuner would be roughly the same size but would be bigger inside with more space.

New Toyota Fortuner: Interior And Features

The current Fortuner has been around for a long time and lacks many features which are available at cars costing half the price. However the new Fortuner will get a new interior with a different dashboard as well as new features like a powered handbrake, larger touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster.

Features like a 360 degree camera and panoramic sunroof should also make its way into the new Fortuner while it will be getting more convenience features as well. The second row seats would also get more adjustability.

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New Toyota Fortuner: Engine And 4x4 Details

The new Fortuner will retain its tried and tested mild hybrid diesel engine and a petrol while 4x4 would be there too. However due to the new platform, we can expect more comfort and a better driving experience with less bouncy ride quality but with the same toughness.

New Toyota Fortuner India Launch Timeline

The new generation Fortuner would be a big launch while the India unveil will most probably be there at the Auto Expo next year after the global unveil in December. We expect more details soon.