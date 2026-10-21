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English NewsAutoNew Generation Toyota Fortuner Global Unveil Soon: What To Expect

New Generation Toyota Fortuner Global Unveil Soon: What To Expect

The current Fortuner has been around for a long time and lacks many features which are available at cars costing half the price.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Toyota Fortuner globally debuts soon, retaining core architecture.
  • Modern design, new dashboard, and advanced interior features expected.
  • Mild hybrid engines, 4x4 continue; India debut next year.

The all new Toyota Fortuner will be unveiled soon globally and it will be the long overdue new generation of the popular SUV. The Fortuner is one of the most important cars for Toyota in India and the new generation will build on the strengths of the current model but add in more modern features.

That means the new Fortuner which will debut soon will have the same architecture as the current model which is crucial for maintaining its toughness. However the design would be changed and will have a modern look with slim lighting as well as sharper lines. The new Fortuner would be roughly the same size but would be bigger inside with more space.

New Toyota Fortuner: Interior And Features

The current Fortuner has been around for a long time and lacks many features which are available at cars costing half the price. However the new Fortuner will get a new interior with a different dashboard as well as new features like a powered handbrake, larger touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster.

Features like a 360 degree camera and panoramic sunroof should also make its way into the new Fortuner while it will be getting more convenience features as well. The second row seats would also get more adjustability.

Also Read : Renault Duster Hybrid Evolution Variant: Is It Worth Buying At Under Rs 17 Lakh?

New Toyota Fortuner: Engine And 4x4 Details

The new Fortuner will retain its tried and tested mild hybrid diesel engine and a petrol while 4x4 would be there too. However due to the new platform, we can expect more comfort and a better driving experience with less bouncy ride quality but with the same toughness.

New Toyota Fortuner India Launch Timeline

The new generation Fortuner would be a big launch while the India unveil will most probably be there at the Auto Expo next year after the global unveil in December. We expect more details soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes can be expected in the new Toyota Fortuner's design and size?

The new Fortuner will feature a modern design with slim lighting and sharper lines. It will be roughly the same size as the current model but offer more interior space.

What new interior features will the upcoming Fortuner offer?

It will gain a new dashboard, powered handbrake, larger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster. Expect new features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and more adjustable second-row seats.

What engine options and driving improvements will the new Fortuner have?

The new Fortuner will retain its mild hybrid diesel and petrol engines, with 4x4 available. It's expected to offer improved comfort and a less bouncy ride while maintaining toughness.

When is the new Toyota Fortuner expected to be unveiled in India?

The India unveil is most likely at the Auto Expo next year. This will follow the global unveil, which is expected in December.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner New Gen
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