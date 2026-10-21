Renault Duster Hybrid Evolution Variant: Is It Worth Buying At Under Rs 17 Lakh?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renault Duster Hybrid starts under 17 lakh, boasting 160bhp engine.

Base Evolution offers 29kmpl mileage and essential features onboard.

Evolution offers good value, despite missing premium comfort features.

Renault has caught us by surprise with the aggressive pricing of the Duster Hybrid but what does the base variant of the Duster hybrid get us in teams of the value?

Starting at under 17 lakh, the Evolution variant of the Duster hybrid gets the same 1.8l engine and a 1.4kwh battery pack along with two motors with a combined output of 160 bhp. This makes it the most powerful hybrid SUV in its class.

The claimed mileage is 29 kmpl as well while Renault claims you can do a lot of the driving in electric mode as in upto 80 percent.





Renault Duster Hybrid Evolution: Features And Equipment

The Evolution variant is the most affordable one and is the most basic in terms of features but it has most features which you need such as a infotainment system, cruise control, LED headlamps, 18 inch wheels, automatic ac, height adjustable drivers seat, steering mounted audio controls, 10.1 inch screens, 7 inch TFT display for the driver, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear wiper and defogger, electric parking brake, TPMS, rear parking sensor, hill start assist etc.

Also Read : Renault Duster Hybrid First Look Review: Will It Give 29 Kmpl?

What Does The Base Variant Miss Out On?

The Evolution variant misses out on some features which are there on the more expensive variants like on the Techno which gets full LED headlights, different stitching, welcome and good bye lighting sequence, rear parking assist, auto fold ORVMs, panoramic sunroof etc.

It also misses out on ventilated ssTs and electric adjustable front seats available on the top-end Emotion variant along with not getting the 10.25 inch TFT display.

However at under 17 lakh, the Evolution variant offers good value and all of the needed features while it is enabling to access the hybrid technology at a lower price point.



