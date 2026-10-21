Tesla Roadster India Reservations Open, But Will It Actually Launch Here?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Roadster boasts extreme performance, including gas thrusters and hovering.

Reservations opened in India, requiring substantial deposits for variants.

India launch uncertain, pending right-hand drive version and development.

The new Roadster has gotten the whole world talking with being the agility to hover off the ground while being faster than anything else. However, interestingly, Tesla has opened reservations for the Roadster in India which means that the car could be offered here. Buyers who want to buy the car can pay a hefty booking amount while again paying another amount in a few days. Prices have not been revealed and it is also not certain whether the car will come to India while the Performance variant in India comes with a reservation of Rs 50.06 lakh while the much more expensive Thrust version will cost Rs 2.50 crore just to reserve one. You can pay around Rs 5 lakh and pay the remaining amount within 10 days which is a hefty 2.5 cr for the Thrust version.

There are three variants- Performance, Thrust, and Rocket while the Thrust is the most talked about version where the Roadster comes with the cold gas thrusters for shocking performance. It can reach 0-100 km/h in less than a second as well which explains the aero as well as the thrusters helping for that kind of acceleration. The Rocket version meanwhile is for invite only and comes with more cold gas thrusters which enables it to hover off the ground.

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However, for the Indian market it remains to be seen if the car can be sold here or even if the car could be launched here as whether it will be made in RHD isn't clear right now. When Tesla will announce the RHD version then we can expect the potential launch timing of the car here but that could be well into 2029 or beyond given the car is currently under development.

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Looking at the unclear possibility of the launch, it is uncertain whether the Roadster will come to India but Tesla has finally launched the brand while with RHD, there could be a line-up of buyers especially with supercar sales growing but for now it is uncertain.