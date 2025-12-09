Tata Sierra Cabin Space Review: How Does It Compare With Rivals?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTata Sierra Cabin Space Review: How Does It Compare With Rivals?

In terms of the front seats, we found the cushioning to be perfect in being not too soft or very hard while the extendable thigh support comes in handy.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
One of the most important factors while buying a new car is space and in the compact SUV segment, it is even more important. The Sierra is based on a new platform and competes with a long list of rivals including the ever popular Hyundai Creta.

In terms of the front seats, we found the cushioning to be perfect in being not too soft or very hard while the extendable thigh support comes in handy. The extendable under thigh support is something not seen on other cars too in this segment.


Rear Seat Experience

The all important rear seat starts off well with easy egress and ingress along with doors that open wide. The rear seats are comfortable enough for three passengers although the middle seat is a bit narrow. Few important details have been retained like the inclusion of a middle seat headrest which you don't find in other Tata Motors cars.

There is good legroom and headroom is also good despite a full length panoramic sunroof. The light colour for the upholstery also helps matters in terms of making it an airy cabin.



There is a boss mode which is manual but works quickly in moving the front passenger seat forward along with sun blinds plus a recline for the backrest. There are AC vents here and fold down armrest too plus USB ports.

Storage space is also ample and that has been corrected from other Tata Motors cars including adding cup holders too.


Verdict on Space

Overall, in terms of space the Sierra meets the class standards with some much needed changes from other Tata Motors cars.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tata Sierra TATA Tata Sierra Cabin Review
