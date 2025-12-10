2025 Kia Seltos Revealed: What’s New In Design And Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kia has unveiled the new generation Seltos in India and this is an all new model which is bigger and more feature packed. The styling is in line with the new look that is seen with the other global Kia cars especially the larger SUVs. Hence it has a large digital Tiger face grille and has plenty of gloss back which contrasts the look while vertical lighting is seen including LED DRLs.





It is kind of like a mini Telluride especially with an increased length of 4460mm plus a 20mm longer wheelbase. There are some noticeable changes like the fact that the design is more aggressive, looks larger than the earlier Seltos plus it gets flush door handles too along with cladding. The rear styling has a hint of Kia Carnival and looks more substantial now with a twin LED light bar look.

Interior and Features

The interior is all new as well with a modern design as seen with other Kia cars too. There are bigger screens including the 12.3 inch displays and that also means a larger digital display. There is a new 3 spoke steering and redesigned switchgear. More premium bits are also scattered across the dashboard as well. Storage is more and the features list includes a panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, electric parking brake, Level 2 ADAS, OTA updates, ventilated front seats and a powered drivers seat in terms of adjustment, and more. Space is also improved over the earlier Seltos.





Powertrain, Bookings and Trims

In terms of the powertrains on offer the new Seltos gets a 1.5 litre NA and turbo plus a 1.5 litre diesel. Bookings will start from 11 December from Rs 25,000 and price would be revealed on December 2. The trim options include Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line trims.



