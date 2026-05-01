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HomeNewsWorldIran Leadership In Crisis? President, Speaker Seek FM Araghchi’s Removal Amid War

Iran Leadership In Crisis? President, Speaker Seek FM Araghchi’s Removal Amid War

Araghchi is accused of coordinating nuclear negotiations directly with Revolutionary Guard commander Ahmad Vahidi without informing the president

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President and Parliament Speaker reportedly seek foreign minister's removal.
  • Concerns over minister's independent actions with IRGC leadership.
  • Allegations of parallel decision-making in nuclear negotiations.
  • Friction highlights potential gap between elected government and IRGC.

Iran’s political establishment appears to be grappling with fresh internal tensions, with reports suggesting that President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are seeking the removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to UK-based outlet Iran International, the move stems from concerns that Araghchi has been acting independently of the government line and in close coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leadership.

Claims of ‘Parallel Decision-Making’ in Nuclear Talks

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf believe Araghchi has, in recent weeks, operated less as a cabinet minister implementing official policy and more as an aide to IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi.

The sources alleged that over the past two weeks, Araghchi has acted without informing the president, coordinating directly with Vahidi and following his directives, particularly in matters related to nuclear negotiations.

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President Reportedly Signals Possible Dismissal

The developments have reportedly caused significant unease within the executive leadership. The report claims Pezeshkian has conveyed to close aides that he may move to dismiss Araghchi if the current situation persists.

While there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities, the reported friction points to a widening gap between the elected government and the powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Earlier Reports Highlight Growing Power Struggle

This is not the first indication of divisions within Iran’s leadership. On March 28, reports had highlighted serious disagreements between Pezeshkian and Vahidi, described as one of the most influential figures within the IRGC.

Sources cited at the time said the rift was linked to disagreements over the handling of the ongoing war and its economic fallout, including its impact on livelihoods.

Subsequent reports suggested that Pezeshkian had expressed frustration over what was described as a “complete political deadlock”, with claims that his authority to appoint replacements for officials killed during the conflict had been curtailed.

According to those reports, Vahidi had argued that, given the wartime situation, all key administrative positions should remain under the direct control of the Revolutionary Guards.

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Before You Go

Global Alert: US moves to deploy hypersonic Dark Eagle amid Iran tensions and Gulf escalation today

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a reported move to remove Iran's Foreign Minister?

Yes, reports suggest President Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf are seeking the removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This stems from concerns he is acting independently and in coordination with the IRGC.

What are the alleged reasons for Araghchi's potential removal?

Sources claim Araghchi has been coordinating directly with IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi on nuclear negotiations, bypassing the president and acting independently of government policy.

Has the President indicated he might dismiss the Foreign Minister?

The report claims President Pezeshkian has told close aides he may dismiss Araghchi if the current situation persists, indicating significant unease within the executive leadership.

Are there previous reports of disagreements within Iran's leadership?

Yes, earlier reports highlighted disagreements between President Pezeshkian and IRGC figure Ahmad Vahidi over handling the war and its economic impact. These suggest ongoing power struggles.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Masoud Pezeshkian Abbas Araghchi Iran War
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