India Needs More Affordable EVs And Carmakers Should Bring Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Tiago EV leads the growing affordable electric vehicle segment.

Rising fuel prices drive demand for more affordable electric cars.

Carmakers invest in localization to lower electric vehicle production costs.

Tata recently launched the new Tiago EV and the prices have gone down with an under Rs 10 lakh price for the top-end version.

With rising fuel prices we need more affordable EVs like the Tiago EV which would tempt many to go for their first electric car or even get a second car as an EV to save on fuel costs.

Disadvantages Of Affordable EVs

Typically affordable EVs are an issue because they have greater cost and packaging all of that for an affordable price is tough.





It is more so because this end of the market is more price sensitive. Hence, you see the MG Comet, Citroen eC3 and the Tata Tiago being some of the options.

More affordable EVs will mean more choice while expanding the EV segment.





The other reason is the fact that many car buyers are eager to switch to EV but don't have the higher budget for some of the current EVs.

What's The Good News?

Good news though is how some carmakers are investing to bring more locally produced EVs with greater localisation like Hyundai which will bring its mass market EV to India soon below the Creta EV.

These days with high fuel prices there is a greater demand for EVs below the 15 lakh mark and Rs 10 lakh mark.

With greater localisation, EVs will get cheaper with battery cost being the biggest issue.

Going forward we can see EV component costs going down with more carmakers keen to bring affordable EVs.

For now, expect Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai to bring more mass market EVs to India along with others.