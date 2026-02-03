Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoIndia-EU Trade Deal: Are Lower-Priced Luxury Cars Really Coming?

India-EU Trade Deal: Are Lower-Priced Luxury Cars Really Coming?

While duties on imported cars from Europe would indeed be slashed to just 10 percent, the fine print needs to be understood.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India-Europe Free trade agreement has been talked about a lot but amongst the cheer that imported cars would be half in price along with the fact that if you are dreaming of parking a BMW on your driveway for the price of a compact SUV then you might be in need of a reality check.

While duties on imported cars from Europe would indeed be slashed to just 10 percent, the fine print needs to be understood. First of all, the BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars that you might be thinking about in terms of the price reduction won't fall under this scheme because 95 percent of total cars sold by these German luxury car makers are assembled in India which means they won't be affected. A BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLC price won't be reduced.

Which Cars Actually Benefit?

What cars do fall under the scheme include higher priced sports cars or super expensive SUVs which are imported. They are anyways sold in much smaller numbers and yes, while their prices could reduce, the price-tags would still be sky high. Also, the duties would be gradually reduced and not in one go while these to be implemented could take years plus add in exchange rates then the differences could narrow down.


India-EU Trade Deal: Are Lower-Priced Luxury Cars Really Coming?

Hence, expect Audi RS Q8 and AMG models plus BMW M models to be priced lower but they still will remain expensive toys with a much smaller buyer base. We can see the Defender which is manufactured in Slovakia to get benefits but even that could be assembled in India soon.

While the real effect may be smaller, it could open up the Indian automotive segment where manufacturers can experiment more with CBU imported cars hence we can see more enthusiast cars on sale within a few years.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Will imported cars become half the price due to the India-Europe Free Trade Agreement?

No, you might need a reality check. While duties on imported cars will be slashed to 10 percent, many luxury cars assembled in India won't be affected.

Why won't brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz see significant price drops on their common models?

Because 95 percent of their cars sold in India are assembled locally. Therefore, these models won't qualify for the duty reduction under the agreement.

Which types of cars are likely to benefit from the duty reduction?

Higher-priced sports cars or very expensive SUVs that are imported are expected to see price reductions, though they will still remain expensive.

Will the duty reduction be immediate and significant for all imported cars?

No, duties will be reduced gradually over several years. Exchange rates and potential local assembly could also narrow the price differences.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Luxury Cars India EU Trade Deal Eu India Trade Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Government May Announce Official Statement on India-US Trade Deal in Lok Sabha
Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Claims Trade Deals Harm Farmers
Breaking News: PM Modi addresses NDA MPs on historic trade deals
Breaking News: Parliamentary proceedings suspended till 12 PM amid protests
Market Watch: Bilateral Trade Agreement Between India and US Finalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget