Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHyundai Exter Facelift: Old Vs New-What Has Changed In Design, Features And Interior

Hyundai Exter Facelift: Old Vs New-What Has Changed In Design, Features And Interior

The Golden Bronze colour is also all new and so is the new Matte shade. Inside, compared to the old Exter there is a new colour scheme which makes the cabin look a bit more premium.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 08:20 PM (IST)

The Exter remains the smallest SUV within the Hyundai lineup being placed below the Venue while now just like the Verna, the new Exter gains a small facelift. Here is what has changed vs the old Exter. The styling is the biggest difference between the two cars with the facelift Exter having a more rounded off appearance with changes to the front end. Since it is a facelift, the dimensions are the same though. The new font end has a new grille, bumper and new skid plate with a silver finish. The Exter badging is also all new. The new bumper and the design gives the Exter a new look which is atleast noticeable.

Refreshed Hyundai Exter gets new grille, updated interior theme, added features and same petrol, CNG engines.
Refreshed Hyundai Exter gets new grille, updated interior theme, added features and same petrol, CNG engines.

There is enough cladding and the 15 inch alloys now have a new design. The rear too has a new spoiler, bumper and a slightly revised styling for the rear trim. The Golden Bronze colour is also all new and so is the new Matte shade. Inside, compared to the old Exter there is a new colour scheme which makes the cabin look a bit more premium in place of the all black look. The dashboard trim is also overhauled.

There are some feature additions too with metal pedals, adjustable armrest, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus more standard features like Drivers seat height adjust. Other features like an 8 inch screen and dash cam plus more remain. The 1.2l petrol and CNG also remains with no turbo unlike the Tata Punch. Hence while the changes are small, it does add some fresh appeal to the smallest Hyundai SUV.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Compact Suv Auto News Hyundai Exter Car Facelift
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Hyundai Exter Facelift: Old Vs New-What Has Changed In Design, Features And Interior
Hyundai Exter Facelift: Old Vs New-What Has Changed In Design, Features And Interior
Auto
Lexus ES 500e First Look: Electric Sedan Also Has A Hybrid Sibling
Lexus ES 500e First Look: Electric Sedan Also Has A Hybrid Sibling
Auto
Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 
Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 
Auto
New Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Drive Review: Living Upto The Hype?
New Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Drive Review: Living Upto The Hype?
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Escalates Drone & Missile Attacks on Israel
BREAKING: PM Modi Sets Record as India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government
War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget