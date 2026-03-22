Hyundai Exter Facelift: Old Vs New-What Has Changed In Design, Features And Interior

The Exter remains the smallest SUV within the Hyundai lineup being placed below the Venue while now just like the Verna, the new Exter gains a small facelift. Here is what has changed vs the old Exter. The styling is the biggest difference between the two cars with the facelift Exter having a more rounded off appearance with changes to the front end. Since it is a facelift, the dimensions are the same though. The new font end has a new grille, bumper and new skid plate with a silver finish. The Exter badging is also all new. The new bumper and the design gives the Exter a new look which is atleast noticeable.

Refreshed Hyundai Exter gets new grille, updated interior theme, added features and same petrol, CNG engines.

There is enough cladding and the 15 inch alloys now have a new design. The rear too has a new spoiler, bumper and a slightly revised styling for the rear trim. The Golden Bronze colour is also all new and so is the new Matte shade. Inside, compared to the old Exter there is a new colour scheme which makes the cabin look a bit more premium in place of the all black look. The dashboard trim is also overhauled.

There are some feature additions too with metal pedals, adjustable armrest, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus more standard features like Drivers seat height adjust. Other features like an 8 inch screen and dash cam plus more remain. The 1.2l petrol and CNG also remains with no turbo unlike the Tata Punch. Hence while the changes are small, it does add some fresh appeal to the smallest Hyundai SUV.