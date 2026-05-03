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HomeCitiesSevere Storms, Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand; Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts On May 4–5

Severe Storms, Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand; Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts On May 4–5

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for May 4 and 5, 2026, in districts including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital.

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 03 May 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

Authorities in Uttarakhand are on high alert amid changing weather conditions and the possibility of natural disasters. According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and lightning in the coming days. In response, the State Emergency Operations Centre has issued detailed guidelines to all districts, directing officials to remain vigilant.

Orange Alert in Several Districts on May 4–5

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for May 4 and 5, 2026, in districts including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. This indicates the likelihood of severe weather that could significantly disrupt normal life.

Additionally, on May 5, districts such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh are also under Orange Alert, highlighting increased risks in hilly regions.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for other districts from May 2 to May 6, signalling the need for caution and preparedness at the local level.

Administration on Alert, Safety Measures in Place

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has directed all district administrations to stay fully prepared for emergencies. Special monitoring has been ordered in landslide-prone and sensitive areas, while trekking activities in mountainous regions may be regulated to ensure the safety of tourists and residents.

Rescue teams have been kept ready, and authorities have been asked to maintain strong coordination across departments. Officials at the village level have also been instructed to stay alert and keep local resources prepared.

Focus On Roads, Communication And Schools

Agencies such as Public Works Department, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and Border Roads Organisation have been directed to ensure that blocked roads are cleared promptly, especially in landslide-prone areas.

Authorities have also stressed maintaining uninterrupted communication systems to enable quick response during emergencies. Schools have been advised to prioritise student safety, with local administrations allowed to take decisions based on prevailing conditions.

Overall, while the administration is fully prepared, residents and tourists have been urged to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories closely.

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Published at : 03 May 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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Uttarakhand News Dehradun Rains Uttarakhand Heatwave Orange Alert Uttarakhand
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