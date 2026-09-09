Honda Elevate Facelift Launch Soon, But Don’t Expect A Hybrid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda Elevate facelift launches October 2026 addressing market competition.

New Elevate gains 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof.

Cosmetic updates planned, keeping current petrol engine, no hybrid.

Honda Cars India is having a busy 2026 and will launch another new car in October with the Elevate facelift. The Elevate sales have been going down due to new competition and the fact that the Elevate misses out on some crucial features. Honda will address that with the new Elevate due to come in October.

Here the changes would be cosmetic and also revolve around the features. Looks wise the new Elevate will get a new look front end with a new design and a new rear styling. It will maintain its proportions since this is an update and not an all new car.

The Elevate facelift will also get some upgrades to its features and will take some from the Honda City. Hence, expect a 360 degree camera, ventilated seats and possibly a panoramic sunroof.

The current Elevate misses out on many crucial features there on the competition including dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The new Elevate will also get a revised infotainment system with more features.





No Hybrid Elevate Planned

The new Elevate will be a cosmetic but a serious upgrade and it's needed because the current car needs a refresh. That said if you are waiting for a hybrid Elevate then that will not happen as there are no plans for a hybrid Elevate as Honda cars have said.

The Elevate will continue with its naturally aspirated petrol engine with CVT and manual options.

What to Expect From the Facelift

The new Elevate will bring a freshness into the Honda range and it is also the only SUV in its class which does not have a panoramic sunroof which could be changed with the facelift model. Expect more details soon.