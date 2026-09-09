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English NewsAutoHonda Elevate Facelift Launch Soon, But Don’t Expect A Hybrid

Honda Elevate Facelift Launch Soon, But Don’t Expect A Hybrid

Honda Elevate facelift is coming in October with a refreshed design and feature upgrades, including expected additions such as a 360-degree camera and ventilated seats.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda Elevate facelift launches October 2026 addressing market competition.
  • New Elevate gains 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof.
  • Cosmetic updates planned, keeping current petrol engine, no hybrid.

Honda Cars India is having a busy 2026 and will launch another new car in October with the Elevate facelift. The Elevate sales have been going down due to new competition and the fact that the Elevate misses out on some crucial features. Honda will address that with the new Elevate due to come in October.

Here the changes would be cosmetic and also revolve around the features. Looks wise the new Elevate will get a new look front end with a new design and a new rear styling. It will maintain its proportions since this is an update and not an all new car.

The Elevate facelift will also get some upgrades to its features and will take some from the Honda City. Hence, expect a 360 degree camera, ventilated seats and possibly a panoramic sunroof.

The current Elevate misses out on many crucial features there on the competition including dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The new Elevate will also get a revised infotainment system with more features.


Honda Elevate Facelift Launch Soon, But Don’t Expect A Hybrid

No Hybrid Elevate Planned

The new Elevate will be a cosmetic but a serious upgrade and it's needed because the current car needs a refresh. That said if you are waiting for a hybrid Elevate then that will not happen as there are no plans for a hybrid Elevate as Honda cars have said.

The Elevate will continue with its naturally aspirated petrol engine with CVT and manual options.

What to Expect From the Facelift

The new Elevate will bring a freshness into the Honda range and it is also the only SUV in its class which does not have a panoramic sunroof which could be changed with the facelift model. Expect more details soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Honda Elevate facelift expected to launch?

The Honda Elevate facelift is scheduled to launch in October 2026. This update aims to address declining sales and add crucial features.

What new features will the Elevate facelift include?

The facelift is expected to gain a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and potentially a panoramic sunroof. It will also feature a revised infotainment system.

Are there plans for a hybrid Elevate model?

No, Honda has stated there are no plans for a hybrid Elevate. The vehicle will continue with its naturally aspirated petrol engine.

What cosmetic changes can be expected in the new Elevate?

The new Elevate will feature a fresh look front end and a new rear styling. It will maintain its current proportions as it is an update, not a new model.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda Honda Elevate Facelift Elevate India Launch
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