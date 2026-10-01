Netanyahu Claims Omani Flydubai Co-Pilot Underwent ‘Islamist Radical Indoctrination’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli minister seeks extradition, citing attempt to crash aircraft.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain and attempting to crash the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination”. Netanyahu said the claim was based on information available to Israeli authorities, while stressing that investigations into the incident are still under way. Separately, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for the suspect to be extradited to Israel and prosecuted there.

Netanyahu’s Radicalisation Claim

Netanyahu said the co-pilot had undergone what he described as Islamist radical indoctrination and also appeared to be suicidal. However, he said it was too early to determine whether the suspect had links to Iran or any other organisation.

The claims come as investigators in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel examine the circumstances and possible motive behind the incident. Authorities have not yet publicly established the reason for the alleged attack, and different possibilities remain under investigation.

A fellow pilot also described the Omani national as a “religious extremist” in comments to Israel’s Channel 16, according to The Times of Israel. The pilot reportedly said the co-pilot had joined flydubai around eight months earlier and alleged that he prayed frequently and refused to shake hands with women.

Also Read: Captain Smit Machchhar’s First Visuals After Flydubai Attack; Pilot Seen With Heavy Bandages

Minister Demands Extradition

Ben-Gvir has said he will push for the suspect to be extradited to Israel and prosecuted there. He argued that a person accused of attempting to crash a passenger aircraft carrying Israelis should face prosecution in Israel.

However, any extradition could prove complicated. The alleged attacker is being held in Saudi Arabia, while neither Saudi Arabia nor Oman has diplomatic relations with Israel. The UAE is expected to take custody of the suspect after the Saudi investigation, although Israel and the UAE do not have a bilateral extradition treaty.

The incident occurred aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, carrying 174 people, including children, from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, causing the aircraft to lose altitude rapidly before passengers intervened and a reserve crew helped land the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Before Smit Machchhar, 3 Indian Aviation Heroes Who Stood Between Passengers And Disaster