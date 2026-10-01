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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra: 8 People Die After Drowning At Diveagar Beach In Raigad During Picnic

Maharashtra: 8 People Die After Drowning At Diveagar Beach In Raigad During Picnic

Eight people from a Pune picnic group drowned at Maharashtra’s Diveagar beach on Thursday after being caught in sea waves. All eight bodies were recovered during a rescue operation.

Written By : Mritunjay Singh |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 07:37 PM (IST)

Eight people died after drowning in the sea at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the victims were part of a picnic group that had travelled from Alandi in Pune district. The group had gone into the sea to bathe when they got caught in the waves.

The initial information suggests the group may not have been aware of the depth of the water and the strength of the waves, leading to the tragic incident.

Rescue Operation Launched

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident was reported. Employees of Mahakali Water Sports, along with local residents and tourists, joined the rescue efforts.

After a strenuous operation, the bodies of all eight people were recovered from the sea.

The bodies have been taken to the Borli Panchatan Primary Health Centre, where necessary formalities and further action are underway.

Picnic Group From Pune

The picnic group had travelled from Alandi in Pune district to Diveagar, a popular tourist destination in Shrivardhan taluka of Raigad.

News of the incident drew a large crowd to the spot. The tragedy has left the area in mourning and caused panic among locals and tourists.

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raigad Breaking News ABP Live Mahatashtra News 8 Children Died
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