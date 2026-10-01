ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced! India Match Dates, Key Clashes Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC announces 2027 World Cup schedule for African hosts.

14 teams, 57 matches, October 2 to November 21.

New three-stage format introduced for bigger World Cup.

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule: The wait for the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule is now over, with the ICC officially revealing the roadmap for the next edition of cricket’s biggest global tournament. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the event, which returns to African soil for the first time in 24 years. The tournament will feature 14 teams, 57 matches and a fresh competition structure, with the action set to run from October 2 to November 21, 2027.

ICC World Cup 2027 Full Schedule

The 14 teams at ICC World Cup 2027 have been divided into the following two groups:

Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A winner

Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Qualifier B winner

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Here are all 2027 ODI World Cup fixtures and their respective match dates:

QF1 vs QF3: 2 October

QF1 vs QF2: 4 October

QF2 vs QF3: 6 October

India vs Australia: 7 October

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: 8 October

England vs Bangladesh: 8 October

Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A: 9 October

South Africa vs New Zealand: 9 October

India vs Pakistan: 10 October

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B: 10 October

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: 11 October

Australia vs Qualifier A: 12 October

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: 12 October

England vs Sri Lanka: 13 October

South Africa vs Qualifier B: 13 October

India vs Afghanistan: 14 October

Pakistan vs Qualifier A: 15 October

Zimbabwe vs Australia: 15 October

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 16 October

South Africa vs England: 16 October

India vs Qualifier A: 17 October

New Zealand vs Qualifier B: 17 October

Australia vs Afghanistan: 18 October

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: 19 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh: 19 October

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: 20 October

England vs Qualifier B: 20 October

Afghanistan vs Qualifier A: 21 October

Australia vs Pakistan: 22 October

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 22 October

England vs New Zealand: 23 October

Bangladesh vs Qualifier B: 23 October

Zimbabwe vs India: 24 October

The Super 7 stage begins on October 25, featuring the top three teams from each group along with one team with the best record across the two groups.

The two semifinals will then be played on November 17 and 18, with the ICC World Cup 2027 final on November 21.

Bigger World Cup With New Format

The 2027 edition will be the 14th men’s Cricket World Cup and will introduce a three-stage format.

The bottom three ranked teams will begin in a Super Series, while the remaining 12 sides will enter a group stage.

The best teams will then advance to the seven-team Super 7 round, followed by the semifinals and final.

Matches will be spread across 12 venues in the three host nations, giving the tournament a distinctly African setting.

Who Won The Last World Cups?

Six-time winners, Australia enter as the defending champions after defeating India in the 2023 final.

Before that, England lifted the trophy in 2019, while Australia were champions in 2015.

India’s most recent ICC World Cup triumph (ODI) came in 2011, when they won the title on home soil.

Their current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was the team's top-scorer in the final (97), and overall the Men in Blue's second highest run-scorer (393) in that edition.

With the schedule now confirmed, the countdown to the 2027 World Cup has officially begun.