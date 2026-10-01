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English NewsSportsCricketICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced! India Match Dates, Key Clashes Revealed

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced! India Match Dates, Key Clashes Revealed

ICC has announced the 2027 World Cup schedule, with 14 teams set for 57 matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC announces 2027 World Cup schedule for African hosts.
  • 14 teams, 57 matches, October 2 to November 21.
  • New three-stage format introduced for bigger World Cup.

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule: The wait for the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule is now over, with the ICC officially revealing the roadmap for the next edition of cricket’s biggest global tournament. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the event, which returns to African soil for the first time in 24 years. The tournament will feature 14 teams, 57 matches and a fresh competition structure, with the action set to run from October 2 to November 21, 2027.

ICC World Cup 2027 Full Schedule

The 14 teams at ICC World Cup 2027 have been divided into the following two groups:

Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A winner 

Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Qualifier B winner 

Read More: Washington Sundar Out Of India T20I Squad, BCCI Names Surprise Replacement

Here are all 2027 ODI World Cup fixtures and their respective match dates:

QF1 vs QF3: 2 October
QF1 vs QF2: 4 October
QF2 vs QF3: 6 October
India vs Australia: 7 October
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: 8 October
England vs Bangladesh: 8 October
Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A: 9 October
South Africa vs New Zealand: 9 October
India vs Pakistan: 10 October
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B: 10 October
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: 11 October
Australia vs Qualifier A: 12 October
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: 12 October
England vs Sri Lanka: 13 October
South Africa vs Qualifier B: 13 October
India vs Afghanistan: 14 October
Pakistan vs Qualifier A: 15 October
Zimbabwe vs Australia: 15 October
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 16 October
South Africa vs England: 16 October
India vs Qualifier A: 17 October
New Zealand vs Qualifier B: 17 October
Australia vs Afghanistan: 18 October
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: 19 October
South Africa vs Bangladesh: 19 October
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: 20 October
England vs Qualifier B: 20 October
Afghanistan vs Qualifier A: 21 October
Australia vs Pakistan: 22 October
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 22 October
England vs New Zealand: 23 October
Bangladesh vs Qualifier B: 23 October
Zimbabwe vs India: 24 October

The Super 7 stage begins on October 25, featuring the top three teams from each group along with one team with the best record across the two groups.

The two semifinals will then be played on November 17 and 18, with the ICC World Cup 2027 final on November 21.

Bigger World Cup With New Format

The 2027 edition will be the 14th men’s Cricket World Cup and will introduce a three-stage format.

The bottom three ranked teams will begin in a Super Series, while the remaining 12 sides will enter a group stage.

The best teams will then advance to the seven-team Super 7 round, followed by the semifinals and final.

Matches will be spread across 12 venues in the three host nations, giving the tournament a distinctly African setting.

Who Won The Last World Cups?

Six-time winners, Australia enter as the defending champions after defeating India in the 2023 final.

Before that, England lifted the trophy in 2019, while Australia were champions in 2015.

India’s most recent ICC World Cup triumph (ODI) came in 2011, when they won the title on home soil.

Their current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was the team's top-scorer in the final (97), and overall the Men in Blue's second highest run-scorer (393) in that edition.

With the schedule now confirmed, the countdown to the 2027 World Cup has officially begun. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the defending champions of the Cricket World Cup?

Australia enter as the defending champions, having defeated India in the 2023 final. They have won the tournament six times previously.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli World Cup Schedule
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