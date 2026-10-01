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English NewsAutoBest Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

Best Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

The Dzire AMT is the best budget automatic because of its fuel efficiency as well as its AMT, which is the smoothest that you can get.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift offer efficient, smooth automatic driving.
  • Tata Aeris, Punch provide affordable automatic options and practicality.
  • Hyundai Exter delivers quality interiors, smooth automatic, and features.

Automatic cars are gaining mainstream importance and that's due to our traffic scenario and more time spent in the car, which has meant that many want the convenience of an automatic while being alright with spending more for that. Here are the best automatic cars that you can get within a budget.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire AGS

The Dzire AMT is the best budget automatic because of its fuel efficiency as well as its AMT, which is the smoothest that you can get. The Dzire engine is peppy and offers very good drive ability as well, while the fuel efficiency is higher than the manual too along with being the best right now.


Best Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

Maruti Suzuki Swift AGS

The hatchback version of the Swift gets the same AMT and is convenient to drive too, with its high fuel efficiency plus the Z series engine delivering good performance.

The Maruti Suzuki petrol engine is quiet for a three cylinder and delivers ample low end grunt, which means city driving easy.


Best Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

Tata Aeris

The newest launch is one of the most affordable ways to get an automatic car, while the design is also more premium now over the Tigor.

The compact sedan from Tata is compact but offers a good blend of features and practicality, while the AMT version means affordable motoring for the automatic buyer.


Best Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

Tata Punch

The Punch automatic is a good looking small SUV, while after the facelift, it's gotten even more popular. The new Punch gets a sharper look, but the robust suspension plus excellent ground clearance makes it a tough little SUV.

The AMT offers decent performance while it's easy to live with as well.


Best Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

Hyundai Exter

The small SUV from Hyundai offers high quality interiors and features, while the AMT is one of the smoothest in terms of the response or how it controls lag.

It's a well rounded small SUV with a long features list too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are automatic cars gaining mainstream importance?

Automatic cars are gaining importance due to current traffic scenarios and more time spent in vehicles. Many drivers prioritize the convenience they offer, even if it means spending more.

What makes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire AGS a top budget automatic choice?

The Dzire AGS is a top choice due to its excellent fuel efficiency and its exceptionally smooth AMT system. Its peppy engine also contributes to very good driveability.

What stands out about the Hyundai Exter's AMT system?

The Hyundai Exter's AMT is highlighted as one of the smoothest available in terms of its response. It effectively controls lag, contributing to a well-rounded driving experience in this small SUV.

Which newly launched automatic car is noted for its affordability?

The Tata Aeris, a recent launch, is highlighted as one of the most affordable ways to get an automatic car. Its AMT version offers budget-friendly motoring for buyers.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Punch SWIFT Maruti Dzire TATA Hyundai Exter
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