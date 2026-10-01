Best Affordable Automatic Cars: Maruti Dzire, Swift, Tata Punch, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift offer efficient, smooth automatic driving.

Tata Aeris, Punch provide affordable automatic options and practicality.

Hyundai Exter delivers quality interiors, smooth automatic, and features.

Automatic cars are gaining mainstream importance and that's due to our traffic scenario and more time spent in the car, which has meant that many want the convenience of an automatic while being alright with spending more for that. Here are the best automatic cars that you can get within a budget.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire AGS

The Dzire AMT is the best budget automatic because of its fuel efficiency as well as its AMT, which is the smoothest that you can get. The Dzire engine is peppy and offers very good drive ability as well, while the fuel efficiency is higher than the manual too along with being the best right now.





Maruti Suzuki Swift AGS

The hatchback version of the Swift gets the same AMT and is convenient to drive too, with its high fuel efficiency plus the Z series engine delivering good performance.

The Maruti Suzuki petrol engine is quiet for a three cylinder and delivers ample low end grunt, which means city driving easy.





Tata Aeris

The newest launch is one of the most affordable ways to get an automatic car, while the design is also more premium now over the Tigor.

The compact sedan from Tata is compact but offers a good blend of features and practicality, while the AMT version means affordable motoring for the automatic buyer.





Tata Punch

The Punch automatic is a good looking small SUV, while after the facelift, it's gotten even more popular. The new Punch gets a sharper look, but the robust suspension plus excellent ground clearance makes it a tough little SUV.

The AMT offers decent performance while it's easy to live with as well.





Hyundai Exter

The small SUV from Hyundai offers high quality interiors and features, while the AMT is one of the smoothest in terms of the response or how it controls lag.

It's a well rounded small SUV with a long features list too.