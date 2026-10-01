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English NewsNewsIndia‘Who Is Being Targeted?’ Rahul Gandhi Alleges Muslims, SCs, STs, OBCs Hit In SIR

‘Who Is Being Targeted?’ Rahul Gandhi Alleges Muslims, SCs, STs, OBCs Hit In SIR

Gandhi alleged that the method of voter deletion had been previously exposed by him and claimed that votes were being deleted centrally using software.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi alleged 15,000 voters deleted in Belagavi, Karnataka.
  • Bulk Form 7 applications reportedly removed specific community names.
  • Gandhi accused BJP, Election Commission of central software collusion.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Election Commission and the BJP over the alleged deletion of voters’ names from the electoral rolls in Belagavi, Karnataka, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Gandhi alleged that nearly 15,000 voters in Belagavi were targeted for deletion through a bulk submission of Form 7 applications over three days — September 22, 23 and 24.

He claimed that Muslims, SCs, STs and OBCs were among those targeted.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “In Belagavi, Karnataka, a conspiracy was underway to delete the names of nearly 15,000 voters in one go. In just three days—September 22nd, 23rd, and 24th—a flood of Form 7 applications was launched to remove so many names from the voter list. And who were targeted? Muslims, SCs, STs, and OBCs. Because most of these people vote against the BJP.”

Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP-EC ‘Collusion’

Gandhi alleged that the method of voter deletion had been previously exposed by him and claimed that votes were being deleted centrally using software.

“I had previously exposed this method of vote theft. Votes are deleted centrally using software. The BJP and EC collude to automatically fill out Form 7s in bulk against selected individuals, and within seconds, millions of voters disappear from the voter list. This is all controlled from the top,” he said.

These are allegations made by Gandhi amid the ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has maintained that its orders and decisions have legal sanction.

‘Why Is CEO Refusing FIR?’

Gandhi also alleged that Karnataka Congress leaders were at the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer seeking an FIR against those responsible.

“Karnataka Congress leaders are currently at the Karnataka CEO's office demanding an FIR against those responsible. Why is the CEO refusing this FIR?” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar were using the SIR process to “destroy democracy”.

“This is treason, which is why I am saying Gyanesh Kumar should resign and become an approver, and there should be an investigation against Modi-Shah,” Gandhi said.

DK Shivakumar Stages Dharna At CEO’s Office

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs, staged a sit-in outside the office of Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar on Thursday, demanding an FIR over what he described as alleged “electoral fraud” during the SIR exercise.

Shivakumar said he would not leave the premises until an investigation was ordered and an FIR registered.

Before announcing the protest, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Anbukkumar for around two-and-a-half hours.

The protest came amid allegations by the Congress that bulk Form 7 applications were being used to seek deletion of voters from the electoral rolls during the SIR process. Shivakumar has separately sought a criminal investigation into the alleged filings.

The controversy over voter deletions and the SIR has intensified in Karnataka, with the Congress demanding investigations and action while the Election Commission has defended the legality of its decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Belagavi?

Rahul Gandhi alleges that nearly 15,000 voters, primarily Muslims, SCs, STs, and OBCs, were targeted for deletion from electoral rolls in Belagavi through bulk Form 7 applications. He claims this is part of a conspiracy.

Who is Rahul Gandhi accusing of being involved in the alleged voter deletions?

Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission and the BJP of colluding to delete voters' names. He claims votes are deleted centrally using software and bulk Form 7s are used.

What action have Congress leaders taken regarding these allegations?

Karnataka Congress leaders, including Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, have demanded an FIR and an investigation into the alleged electoral fraud. Shivakumar staged a sit-in at the CEO's office.

What is the Election Commission's stance on the allegations?

The Election Commission has maintained that its orders and decisions have legal sanction. The article does not provide a direct response to the specific deletion claims but states its general position.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi SCs STs Muslims : Rahul Gandhi ‘Who Is Being Targeted?’ OBCs Hit In SIR Minorities Hit In SIR
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