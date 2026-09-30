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English NewsAutoPorsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

The all-new Cayenne Electric is based on a new architecture. The standard output of the Turbo Electric is 857 PS, while its full power is available under Launch Control.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Porsche launched new Cayenne range in India.
  • Turbo Electric, fastest SUV, boasts 1,156 PS power.
  • Offers 623 km range with rapid 800V charging.

Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Electric in India, with the Cayenne Turbo Electric becoming the fastest electric SUV that you can buy in the country. It produces an incredible 1,156 PS and 1,500 Nm of torque, while accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.


Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

The Cayenne Turbo Electric is priced at Rs 2.27 crore, while the standard Cayenne Electric is priced at Rs 1.77 crore.


Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

1,156 PS And 1,500 Nm Of Torque

The all-new Cayenne Electric is based on a new architecture. The standard output of the Turbo Electric is 857 PS, while its full power is available under Launch Control.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric accelerates from 0-200 km/h in just 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 260 km/h. With 1,156 PS available through Launch Control, it is Porsche's most powerful model.


Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

The SUV gets a 113 kWh high-voltage battery and supports fast charging through its 800-volt architecture. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 16 minutes. The range stands at 623 km.


Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

Suspension And Performance Features

The Cayenne Turbo Electric comes with adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

Other highlights include rear-axle steering, movable cooling flaps and an active spoiler.

There is also the standard Cayenne Electric, which is a more sensible option if this level of performance is too much. It produces 408 bhp and offers a range of 642 km.

ALSO READ: CAFE-3 Norms For Automakers: Centre Revises Fleet CO2 Targets, Drops 909-Kg Concession

New Design And Dimensions

Design-wise, the Cayenne Electric is larger and features a smoother look with a clean design while retaining traditional Porsche elements.

It measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,023 mm.

New OLED Displays Inside

The interior gets a new 12.25-inch curved OLED Flow Display, along with a passenger touchscreen and a 14.25-inch OLED instrument cluster.

The curved display places major functions within easy reach. Other features include heating across larger contact surfaces for cold weather, an augmented-reality head-up display and pattern lighting for the panoramic roof.

Compared with the current petrol Cayenne, which will remain on sale, the new electric model is much more spacious.

While the Turbo Electric offers exceptional performance, the standard Cayenne Electric delivers enough power along with a large, fun-to-drive electric SUV experience.

ALSO READ: New Renault Triber Turbo Review: More Power, Better Safety, And Improved Driving Experience

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the prices of the new Porsche Cayenne Electric models in India?

The Cayenne Turbo Electric is priced at Rs 2.27 crore. The standard Cayenne Electric is available at Rs 1.77 crore.

How fast is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric?

It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260 km/h. Producing 1,156 PS, it is Porsche's most powerful model.

What is the battery capacity and charging time for the Cayenne Electric?

It uses a 113 kWh high-voltage battery. With its 800-volt architecture, it charges from 10 to 80 per cent in under 16 minutes.

What is the driving range of the Cayenne Electric models?

The Cayenne Turbo Electric offers a range of 623 km. The standard Cayenne Electric has a slightly higher range of 642 km.

What are the key interior features of the new Cayenne Electric?

The interior features a new 12.25-inch curved OLED Flow Display and a 14.25-inch OLED instrument cluster. It also includes a passenger touchscreen and is more spacious.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch Rs 2.27 Cr Price 623 Km Range 1156 PS
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