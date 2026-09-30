Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo Launch: Rs 2.27 Cr Price, 623 Km Range, 1,156 PS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Porsche launched new Cayenne range in India.

Turbo Electric, fastest SUV, boasts 1,156 PS power.

Offers 623 km range with rapid 800V charging.

Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Electric in India, with the Cayenne Turbo Electric becoming the fastest electric SUV that you can buy in the country. It produces an incredible 1,156 PS and 1,500 Nm of torque, while accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.





The Cayenne Turbo Electric is priced at Rs 2.27 crore, while the standard Cayenne Electric is priced at Rs 1.77 crore.





1,156 PS And 1,500 Nm Of Torque

The all-new Cayenne Electric is based on a new architecture. The standard output of the Turbo Electric is 857 PS, while its full power is available under Launch Control.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric accelerates from 0-200 km/h in just 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 260 km/h. With 1,156 PS available through Launch Control, it is Porsche's most powerful model.





The SUV gets a 113 kWh high-voltage battery and supports fast charging through its 800-volt architecture. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 16 minutes. The range stands at 623 km.





Suspension And Performance Features

The Cayenne Turbo Electric comes with adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

Other highlights include rear-axle steering, movable cooling flaps and an active spoiler.

There is also the standard Cayenne Electric, which is a more sensible option if this level of performance is too much. It produces 408 bhp and offers a range of 642 km.

ALSO READ: CAFE-3 Norms For Automakers: Centre Revises Fleet CO2 Targets, Drops 909-Kg Concession

New Design And Dimensions

Design-wise, the Cayenne Electric is larger and features a smoother look with a clean design while retaining traditional Porsche elements.

It measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,023 mm.

New OLED Displays Inside

The interior gets a new 12.25-inch curved OLED Flow Display, along with a passenger touchscreen and a 14.25-inch OLED instrument cluster.

The curved display places major functions within easy reach. Other features include heating across larger contact surfaces for cold weather, an augmented-reality head-up display and pattern lighting for the panoramic roof.

Compared with the current petrol Cayenne, which will remain on sale, the new electric model is much more spacious.

While the Turbo Electric offers exceptional performance, the standard Cayenne Electric delivers enough power along with a large, fun-to-drive electric SUV experience.

ALSO READ: New Renault Triber Turbo Review: More Power, Better Safety, And Improved Driving Experience