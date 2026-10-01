The Indian Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities. This ensures Captain Machchhar continues to receive medical care and his well-being is maintained.
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar ‘In Good Health’, Recovering Well: Indian Embassy
The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family during the hospital visit and reviewed his condition.
- Update follows the incident involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073.
Captain Smit Machchhar is “in good health” and recovering well, the Indian Embassy said in an update after Ambassador Dinesh Mittal visited the FlyDubai pilot and his family at the hospital.
The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family during the hospital visit and reviewed his condition.
“Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well,” the Embassy said in a post on X.
Embassy Coordinating Medical Care
The Indian Embassy also said it remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure Machchhar continues to receive medical care and that his well-being is maintained.
Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well.— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 1, 2026
The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being.
“The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” it said.
The update comes as Machchhar continues his recovery following the incident involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073.
Embassy Remains In Touch
The Ambassador’s visit to the hospital and the Embassy’s latest statement underline the continued engagement of Indian authorities regarding Machchhar’s medical care.
The Embassy did not provide any further details about the Captain’s medical condition or the treatment he is currently receiving.
Machchhar’s recovery remains under close watch, with the Indian Embassy maintaining coordination with local authorities regarding his continued medical care and well-being.