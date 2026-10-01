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English NewsNewsFlydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar ‘In Good Health’, Recovering Well: Indian Embassy

Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar ‘In Good Health’, Recovering Well: Indian Embassy

The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family during the hospital visit and reviewed his condition.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
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  • Update follows the incident involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073.

Captain Smit Machchhar is “in good health” and recovering well, the Indian Embassy said in an update after Ambassador Dinesh Mittal visited the FlyDubai pilot and his family at the hospital.

The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family during the hospital visit and reviewed his condition.

“Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

Embassy Coordinating Medical Care

The Indian Embassy also said it remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure Machchhar continues to receive medical care and that his well-being is maintained.

“The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” it said.

The update comes as Machchhar continues his recovery following the incident involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073.

Embassy Remains In Touch

The Ambassador’s visit to the hospital and the Embassy’s latest statement underline the continued engagement of Indian authorities regarding Machchhar’s medical care.

The Embassy did not provide any further details about the Captain’s medical condition or the treatment he is currently receiving.

Machchhar’s recovery remains under close watch, with the Indian Embassy maintaining coordination with local authorities regarding his continued medical care and well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the Indian Embassy supporting Captain Machchhar?

The Indian Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities. This ensures Captain Machchhar continues to receive medical care and his well-being is maintained.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Embassy FLyDubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Recovering Well
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