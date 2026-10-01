Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar ‘In Good Health’, Recovering Well: Indian Embassy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Update follows the incident involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073.

Captain Smit Machchhar is “in good health” and recovering well, the Indian Embassy said in an update after Ambassador Dinesh Mittal visited the FlyDubai pilot and his family at the hospital.

The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family during the hospital visit and reviewed his condition.

“Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

Embassy Coordinating Medical Care

The Indian Embassy also said it remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure Machchhar continues to receive medical care and that his well-being is maintained.

Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well.



The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being. — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 1, 2026

“The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” it said.

The update comes as Machchhar continues his recovery following the incident involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073.

Embassy Remains In Touch

The Ambassador’s visit to the hospital and the Embassy’s latest statement underline the continued engagement of Indian authorities regarding Machchhar’s medical care.

The Embassy did not provide any further details about the Captain’s medical condition or the treatment he is currently receiving.

Machchhar’s recovery remains under close watch, with the Indian Embassy maintaining coordination with local authorities regarding his continued medical care and well-being.