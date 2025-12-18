Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoGravite MPV Could Be Nissan’s Most Affordable Offering Yet

Gravite MPV Could Be Nissan’s Most Affordable Offering Yet

The Gravite is based on the Triber which explains the familiar design but there are some changes notably in terms of the cosmetic upgrades.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nissan has teased it's new MPV for India and its part of the three product launch strategy for the brand. Nissan will introduce three new products and that includes the Gravite which would be it's MPV along with the Tekton SUV.

Design and Exterior Changes

The Gravite is based on the Triber which explains the familiar design but there are some changes notably in terms of the cosmetic upgrades. There are some visual cues which distinguish the Gravite from the Triber which includes a reworked front end and a new grille which is Nissan focussed. There would be new alloy wheels too and the front end has a bold lettering along with the new sharper bumper design.

The rear is also tweaked with a different bumper design and there are different tail-lamps too.


Gravite MPV Could Be Nissan’s Most Affordable Offering Yet

Interior, Features and Powertrain

The interior would be similar to the Triber but expect some trim changes while there could be a different steering wheel too. The feature list would be shared with the current Triber facelift and it will get the same updates as the Triber has received. The seating configuration would remain the same though.

What will also remain the same includes the same powertrain and that means it will have the 1.0l NA petrol while an automatic would also be offered.

Positioning and Launch Timeline

The Gravite could be priced lower than the Triber which means it would be the most affordable compact MPV. It will give Nissan a new product and will join the Magnite as well in expanding the range. More details would be shared next year leading upto the launch of the car.

Also read
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nissan MVP Nissan Garvite
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
States
'She Defied Strict Purdah, Stepped Out Without Burqa': Shamli Man Confesses To Killing Wife, Daughters
'She Defied Strict Purdah, Stepped Out Without Burqa': Shamli Man Confesses To Killing Wife, Daughters
News
Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar
Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget