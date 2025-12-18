Gravite MPV Could Be Nissan’s Most Affordable Offering Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nissan has teased it's new MPV for India and its part of the three product launch strategy for the brand. Nissan will introduce three new products and that includes the Gravite which would be it's MPV along with the Tekton SUV.

Design and Exterior Changes

The Gravite is based on the Triber which explains the familiar design but there are some changes notably in terms of the cosmetic upgrades. There are some visual cues which distinguish the Gravite from the Triber which includes a reworked front end and a new grille which is Nissan focussed. There would be new alloy wheels too and the front end has a bold lettering along with the new sharper bumper design.

The rear is also tweaked with a different bumper design and there are different tail-lamps too.





Interior, Features and Powertrain

The interior would be similar to the Triber but expect some trim changes while there could be a different steering wheel too. The feature list would be shared with the current Triber facelift and it will get the same updates as the Triber has received. The seating configuration would remain the same though.

What will also remain the same includes the same powertrain and that means it will have the 1.0l NA petrol while an automatic would also be offered.

Positioning and Launch Timeline

The Gravite could be priced lower than the Triber which means it would be the most affordable compact MPV. It will give Nissan a new product and will join the Magnite as well in expanding the range. More details would be shared next year leading upto the launch of the car.