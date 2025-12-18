Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A chilling case of domestic violence has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a man allegedly murdered his wife and two minor daughters, claiming she had violated the ‘strict purdah’ he enforced. The accused, Farooq, later confessed to the crime during police interrogation, stating that his wife stepping out without a burqa had damaged his “honour”. The incident, which remained hidden for several days, was uncovered after police exhumed the bodies from a deep pit inside the house.

Bodies Buried Beneath Courtyard Floor

The incident took place in Garhi Daulat village under the Kandhla police station area of Shamli. Farooq, who worked as a cook at wedding functions, lived with his wife Tahira (32) and their five children. According to police, Tahira and two daughters, Afreen (14) and Sahreen (7), had been missing for six days.

When Farooq failed to give satisfactory answers about their whereabouts, his father alerted the police, suspecting foul play. During questioning, Farooq allegedly confessed that he killed his wife late on the night of December 10 by shooting her in the kitchen. When Afreen arrived after hearing the gunshot, she was also shot dead. Sahreen was later strangled.

The accused then buried the bodies in a pit nearly nine feet deep that had been dug in the courtyard for a toilet and laid bricks over it to conceal the crime. Acting on his disclosure, police conducted excavation and recovered all three bodies.

‘Honour’ & Purdah Cited As Motive

Senior Superintendent of Police NP Singh said the accused admitted to enforcing strict purdah on his wife since marriage. He told investigators that about a month earlier, Tahira had visited her parental home without wearing a burqa, which he believed had brought him dishonour. Frequent domestic arguments reportedly followed.

Police said Farooq also admitted to killing his daughters to eliminate witnesses after they woke up during the incident. Further suspicion had arisen after he burned his wife’s clothes days earlier.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. The case has sent shockwaves through the village, highlighting the deadly consequences of rigid control and domestic violence rooted in patriarchal beliefs.