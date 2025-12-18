Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Kerala Aiyye...': Tharoor Makes Case For South India Winter Cricket After Fog Washout In Lucknow

BCCI chief Rajiv Shukla acknowledged the issue and suggested reviewing the scheduling to potentially allocate matches to the South or West during peak winter months.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called on Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Executive Board vice-president Rajeev Shukla to reconsider the scheduling of winter cricket matches, urging that more games be held in South India, particularly Kerala.

The appeal followed the abandonment of the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow, where dense fog made play impossible, frustrating players and fans alike.

Fog washout reignites scheduling debate

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor directly raised the issue with Shukla, pointing to the recurring challenges of hosting matches in North India during peak winter. “Rajiv ji, I was saying that apart from scheduling matches in North India in January, Kerala aaiye (come to Kerala),” he said.

Shukla acknowledged the concern, noting that the winter window needed closer examination. “Woh scheduling mein dhiyan dena padega (the scheduling will have to be looked into). From December 15 to January 15, can we allocate matches to South India instead of North India? Kerala already gets them; there is a rotation policy in place,” he said.

‘No fog here’: Tharoor’s pitch for the South

When Shukla added that matches during the period could not be allotted to Kerala alone, Tharoor responded with a laugh, saying, “Humaare liye accha rahega naa (it will be good for us).”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP later expanded on his argument, stressing that Southern states do not face the visibility issues that frequently disrupt winter fixtures in the north. “If the ball is not visible, how will we play? That is what I am saying, come to South India, where this issue of pollution does not exist at all,” he said, according to PTI. “There is no fog here. The ball will be clearly visible, we will play well, and cricket fans will not have any reason to be upset.”

The Lucknow match, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, was the fourth game of a five-match T20I series. It was called off due to excessive fog, leaving India ahead 2-1 with one match remaining.

Shukla had earlier flagged the issue in comments to ANI, suggesting a broader review of winter scheduling. He said matches between December 15 and January 15 could be shifted to South or West India if conditions in the north continue to disrupt play. “The match had to be cancelled due to fog. The people were upset about it,” he said. “Domestic matches are also being affected due to fog. It is a serious issue.”

As winter conditions again interfere with international fixtures, the debate over where, and when, India should host its marquee matches is back in focus, raising fresh questions about balancing tradition, logistics and the fan experience.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
BCCI Kerala Shashi Tharoor
