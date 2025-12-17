Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales

Tata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales

The Creta continues to be the best selling Hyundai in India with sales of 17,344. The Swift also sold 19,733 units and the Punch sold 18,753 units.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata Motors is continuing its golden run with its Nexon being the best selling car in India with GST cuts further fuelling sales in India. The Nexon sold a staggering 22,434 units in November followed by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which sold 21,082 units.

The Creta continues to be the best selling Hyundai in India with sales of 17,344. The Swift also sold 19,733 units and the Punch sold 18,753 units.

SUV Dominance And Brand Performance

Tata and Mahindra seem to dominate the top 5 followed by Hyundai. Maruti Suzuki continues to have the highest number of models in the top 10 cars including the Fronx, Wagon R, Brezza and Ertiga. The Scorpio meanwhile is the Mahindra which has found a place in the top 10.


Tata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales

Post GST cuts, sales of cars have increased and car prices have become a lot more attractive which has further helped in sales. This is shown with the Nexon outselling lesser priced cars in India.

Changing Buyer Preferences

The newer launches have also been doing well with good acceptance in the market while the Dzire is the lone sedan which has been getting good numbers and is the second best selling car in India. The trend for SUVs becoming popular shows how the car buyer preferences are changing in India for now.


Tata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales

For Maruti it has the most models below the 10 lakh space and almost all are doing great numbers while for Tata, the Punch and the Nexon both are selling in huge numbers despite the fact that both are due for a change right now. For now, the new car buyer is flocking to the showrooms!

Also read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Hyundai Nexon
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
India
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget