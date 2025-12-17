Tata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors is continuing its golden run with its Nexon being the best selling car in India with GST cuts further fuelling sales in India. The Nexon sold a staggering 22,434 units in November followed by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which sold 21,082 units.

The Creta continues to be the best selling Hyundai in India with sales of 17,344. The Swift also sold 19,733 units and the Punch sold 18,753 units.

SUV Dominance And Brand Performance

Tata and Mahindra seem to dominate the top 5 followed by Hyundai. Maruti Suzuki continues to have the highest number of models in the top 10 cars including the Fronx, Wagon R, Brezza and Ertiga. The Scorpio meanwhile is the Mahindra which has found a place in the top 10.





Post GST cuts, sales of cars have increased and car prices have become a lot more attractive which has further helped in sales. This is shown with the Nexon outselling lesser priced cars in India.

Changing Buyer Preferences

The newer launches have also been doing well with good acceptance in the market while the Dzire is the lone sedan which has been getting good numbers and is the second best selling car in India. The trend for SUVs becoming popular shows how the car buyer preferences are changing in India for now.





For Maruti it has the most models below the 10 lakh space and almost all are doing great numbers while for Tata, the Punch and the Nexon both are selling in huge numbers despite the fact that both are due for a change right now. For now, the new car buyer is flocking to the showrooms!