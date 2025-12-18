Work, Wit And Taste Of Home: Priyanka Gandhi Meets Nitin Gadkari To Pitch Kerala Road Projects

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWork, Wit And Taste Of Home: Priyanka Gandhi Meets Nitin Gadkari To Pitch Kerala Road Projects

Gandhi expressed confidence in Congress winning Kerala elections. The meeting concluded with Gadkari serving homemade rice balls, creating a lighthearted atmosphere.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Parliament premises on Wednesday was marked by serious discussions on infrastructure, moments of humour and an unexpected culinary interlude.

The Wayanad MP met Gadkari at his office to press for six road projects that pass through Kerala, raising concerns and proposals linked to her constituency and the state at large.

Roads, responsibilities and a political aside

According to those present, Gadkari told Priyanka Gandhi that some of the proposed projects fell under the Kerala government’s jurisdiction and therefore could not be directly handled by the Centre. He assured her, however, that he would examine the remaining proposals.

The meeting also saw a lighter moment when Gadkari referred to a recent interaction with her younger brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who had approached him about road issues in Rae Bareli. “Bhai ke kaam kar diya, behen ka nahin karunga to aap bolenge ki nahin kiya (If I addressed your brother’s work and not yours, you will complain),” the minister quipped, drawing laughter from Priyanka Gandhi and others in the room.

Confidence, cuisine and a lighter close

Exuding confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi told the Union minister that proposals concerning the state, currently governed by the Left Front, would be taken forward when the Congress comes to power.

The meeting ended on a warm and informal note. Gadkari, known for his interest in cooking, had prepared a rice dish after watching YouTube videos and was serving rice balls with chutney to visitors at his office. When Priyanka Gandhi arrived, he insisted that she taste the dish.

She and Congress colleague Deepender Singh Hooda were seen sampling the rice balls while continuing their conversation with the minister, rounding off a meeting that blended policy, politics and personal warmth within the corridors of Parliament.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Nitin Gadkari
