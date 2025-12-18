PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared glimpses from a community programme held in Muscat, highlighting the strong emotional connect between India and Oman.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred The First Class of the Order of Oman, one of the Gulf nation’s highest civilian honours. The prestigious award has earlier been bestowed on global figures such as Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Maxima, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela and King Abdullah of Jordan. This marks the 29th international honour received by Prime Minister Modi during his tenure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared glimpses from a community programme held in Muscat, highlighting the strong emotional connect between India and Oman. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the affection and pride on display reflected the depth of people-to-people ties between the two countries. The outreach event took place during Modi’s visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour, underscoring the cultural and social links that continue to anchor the bilateral relationship.

Warm Welcome In Muscat

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Oman on Wednesday and was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat. The reception was followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, during which they reviewed the overall state of India-Oman relations and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across key sectors.

India, Oman Sign CEPA

During the talks, both leaders welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), describing it as a major step towards deepening the India-Oman strategic partnership. The agreement is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment while opening up new avenues for economic collaboration.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the CEPA would help increase trade flows, boost investment, promote economic diversification and unlock opportunities across major sectors of the economy. He added that the agreement would also support economic growth and generate employment.

“For people, CEPA means more jobs, better market access for businesses, stronger supply chains and greater economic opportunities on both sides,” Jaiswal said.

According to the MEA, Prime Minister Modi and Sultan Haitham exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including defence and security, trade and investment, energy and agriculture, technology, emerging sectors, culture and people-to-people relations. The two leaders also discussed matters of regional and global interest, reaffirming their commitment to closer cooperation and continued dialogue.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live India Oman PM Modi In Oman
