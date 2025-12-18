Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has issued a clarification after an old video of him questioning the logic behind women wearing the hijab resurfaced on social media. The clip began circulating widely in the aftermath of a recent controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was seen pulling down a woman’s hijab during a public interaction. While Akhtar reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to purdah, he strongly condemned the chief minister’s action, stating that ideological disagreement cannot justify personal humiliation.

Javed Akhtar Distances Himself From Nitish Kumar’s Act

In a post shared on Thursday, Akhtar made it clear that his views on purdah should not be misconstrued as support for coercive or disrespectful behaviour. He said that anyone who knows him, even casually, is aware of his opposition to traditional veiling practices. However, he stressed that this does not mean he can “by any stretch of imagination” accept what Nitish Kumar did to a Muslim woman doctor.

Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor . I condemn it in very strong words . Mr… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 18, 2025

Calling the incident deeply objectionable, Akhtar said he condemns the act “in very strong words” and added that the Bihar chief minister owes the woman an unconditional apology. His clarification sought to draw a firm line between critiquing social customs and violating an individual’s dignity, particularly when the latter is carried out by someone in authority.

Hijab Debate & Online Reactions Resurface

The controversy was reignited after a clip from a November event resurfaced, in which Akhtar spoke critically about women covering their faces. In the video, he argued that practices such as wearing a burqa or hijab are often the result of societal conditioning rather than genuine personal choice. He questioned what is supposedly indecent or shameful about a woman’s face that necessitates covering it.

Akhtar further said that what is often described as choice is shaped by peer pressure and the desire for social approval. He argued that if women were entirely free from such influences, many would not feel compelled to veil their faces. His remarks framed the issue as one of internalised norms rather than individual preference alone.

The resurfaced clip sparked intense discussion online after being shared on Reddit. Several users expressed support for Akhtar’s views, with some arguing that people who are socially conditioned rarely recognise it as such. Others praised him for challenging what they described as regressive ideologies, while critics continued to debate whether his comments adequately acknowledged personal agency.

Despite the divided reactions, Akhtar’s clarification underscored his central position: criticism of tradition must never translate into public shaming or physical interference with a woman’s autonomy.