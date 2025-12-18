Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Inside Maruti Suzuki's First EV: e Vitara Feature Breakdown

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The e Vitara is the first all electric Maruti Suzuki and here are the top features available on the car.

Safety

The e Vitara gets 7 airbags as standard instead of the 6 that are seen with the other cars.

In safety it also gets Level 2 ADAS with features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Vehicle Sway Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with all Speed Following and Stop Keeping and Curve Speed Reduction, Adaptive High-Beam System (auto high/low beam headlights with variable brightness and illumination range), Blind Spot Monitoring with Lane Change Alert (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.


It also gets ESP, ALL round disc brakes, front and rear sensors, 360 degree camera, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold etc

Exterior

The e Vitara gets 18inch aero wheels, Nexa 3 point Matrix LED DRLs, five colour options, rear wiper etc.


Interior

The e Vitara has a 26.04 cm screen and a digital display joined together, a twin deck console, powered handbrake, 10 way power driver's seat, ambient lighting, fixed glass sunroof, wireless charging, sliding recline rear seats, seat ventilation etc


Connectivity

The e Vitara has smart watch connectivity, schedule charging, vehicle status etc.

The e For Me app also has features like real time navigation for charging stations, route optimization etc.


Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki E Vitara E Vitara
