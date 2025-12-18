UP Horror: Son Kills Parents, Dismembers Bodies, Dumps Remains In River Over Dispute

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP Horror: Son Kills Parents, Dismembers Bodies, Dumps Remains In River Over Dispute

Investigators said the crime was the outcome of prolonged family discord linked to Ambesh's inter-faith marriage and a dispute over money.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
The disappearance of an elderly couple in their 60s in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur has culminated in the arrest of their son for a brutal double murder. Police have arrested Ambesh, an engineer, for allegedly killing his parents, Shyam Bahadur (62) and Babita (60), cutting their bodies with a saw and disposing of the remains in a river.

Investigators said the crime was the outcome of prolonged family discord linked to Ambesh’s inter-faith marriage and a dispute over money, NDTV reported.

Dispute Over Inter-Faith Marriage

According to police, Ambesh had married a Muslim woman about five years ago, a union his parents strongly opposed. Shyam Bahadur, a retired Railway employee, allegedly refused to accept his daughter-in-law into the household and repeatedly asked his son to leave her.

The couple had two children, but the opposition continued. Eventually, Ambesh and his wife decided to separate, and she sought an alimony of Rs 5 lakh.

Argument Over Money Turns Fatal

Police said Ambesh needed the money to settle the alimony and approached his father for help on December 8. Shyam Bahadur allegedly refused, triggering a heated argument.

During the altercation, Ambesh allegedly struck his mother Babita with a sil batta (grinding stone). When Shyam Bahadur tried to raise an alarm, Ambesh is accused of repeatedly hitting him on the head. Both parents died on the spot, police said.

Dismemberment and Disposal of Bodies

After the killings, Ambesh allegedly attempted to destroy evidence. Unable to find a large bag to dispose of the bodies, he used smaller sacks kept in the garage. Police said he used a saw to cut the bodies into six pieces, placed them in sacks, loaded them into his car and dumped them into a river at dawn.

Missing Complaint Raises Suspicion

On December 13, Ambesh’s sister Vandana lodged a missing persons complaint at Zafarabad police station, stating that her parents and brother were untraceable.

She told police that Ambesh had called her on December 8 claiming their parents had left home after an argument and that he was searching for them. Soon after, his phone was switched off, raising suspicion among investigators.

Arrest and Confession

Ambesh remained missing for nearly six days before returning to Jaunpur on December 14. When questioned by family members and later by police, he initially attempted to mislead investigators. However, during interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the crime, officials said.

Search for Body Parts Continues

Police have recovered one part of Shyam Bahadur’s body, along with the saw used in the dismemberment and the grinding stone used in the attack. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said divers have been deployed to search the river for the remaining body parts, which are expected to be recovered soon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Jaunpur Murder UTTAR PRADESH Son Kills Parents Over Marriage Dispute
