Citroen Basalt X Review: A Bigger, Better SUV That Finally Feels Worth the Price

Citroen Basalt X Review: It is hard to believe that the Basalt X starts from under Rs 8 lakh, and that's basically the price you pay for a sub4m SUV, but here you are getting a proper 4m plus one. The Basalt X top-end also undercuts sub-4m SUVs at Rs 13 lakh, which means it is now a much better value package.

However, price was never the issue with the Basalt as much as the interior, along with a lack of some much-needed features. Now, the Basalt X has an all-new interior and, along with that, some more features too. While it looks the same from the outside, the interior is completely new and basically takes the ambience to a whole new level.

There is keyless entry now, thank god! Plus, once inside, it is a shock to see such a big change. The leatherette cabin looks premium, and the dual tone looks classy, while the new touchscreen plus the revamped door pads further make this a premium place.

It is massively improved from the older Basalt cabin.

The new touchscreen infotainment system is better to use, and the Cara voice assistant is helpful as well, with more personalisation. Features like push button start/stop, an optional 360 degree camera, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, LED fog lamps, an auto-dimming IRVM, plus more were much needed too.

The rear seat space, too, is very generous and offers more space than other cars at this price. The turbo petrol is the one to get with the automatic gearbox and around 110bhp. Power is ample, and the suspension is brilliant in terms of handling our roads, along with very good ride quality.

Citroen Basalt X Review: Final Verdict

The Basalt was a good car, let down by its lack of features and cabin, which has now been changed, along with better pricing, which makes this a very interesting buy. You would buy it for the space on offer, the comfort, and the value, plus the new cabin is pretty premium too.

Sure, the Basalt still misses out on many features found on rivals like a sunroof, ADAS or an electric parking brake, but the combination of space plus the price means it should sell more now.