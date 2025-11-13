Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol To Get New Engine From Sierra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors is expanding its powertrain lineup and one of the most talked about powertrains would be it's new 1.5l lineup of engines.

What Does The New Lineup Boast?

The new Sierra and Harrier plus Safari will get the new 1.5l turbo petrol which will generate 170bhp and 280Nm.

This new turbo petrol is crucial and it will power all of the three SUVs. The Harrier and Safari with this turbo petrol will be launched on the December 9, while the Sierra will be launched with this powertrain on November 25.

The new 1.5l turbo petrol will help compete with rivals like Mahindra and Hyundai.

The Sierra will also get the naturally aspirated petrol while the Harrier and the Safari will only get the turbo petrol version.

The power figures are ample but some rivals do use a larger 2.0l unit while Tata will be aiming to balance efficiency as well as performance.

It remains to be seen if the Harrier and Safari get a different tune of the turbo petrol or whether these SUVs will have more power over the smaller Sierra.

We also expect the Safari and the Harrier petrol to use a dual clutch automatic option with this powertrain.

One more important aspect would be the price which would be lower than the diesel versions.

We expect both the Harrier and the Safari petrol to be cheaper than their diesel versions which means they would become more affordable. Expect a price drop of around Rs 1 lakh for the petrol versions.