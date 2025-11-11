Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNew 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line And Venue Diesel: Should You Buy?

The Venue has always been a strong seller but with high competition, Hyundai have changed the Venue to make it more premium plus add more tech. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
The new Venue is an all new car and it's no longer in the shadows of its larger sibling along with a more aggressive look as well. 

Hyundai Venue N Line

Have they succeeded? Well for starters, the new Venue looks bigger and is more premium in design plus the N Line has more differentiation too. 

The look is spot on and it does not look too small but the right size. However, the interior is the real deal where the quality is now at top of its class with the standard Venue having a premium dual-tone theme plus the larger screens as well as the steering wheel. 

There are plenty of physical buttons and it feels high quality above rivals. The N Line looks even better with the all black look plus the different shifter and steering wheel. 


We will say the new infotainment system is better than rivals too and there are now OTA updates while extra features like a 360 degree camera (high quality display), ADAS, smart key, ventilated seats, powered driver seat and powered handbrake are welcome. 


New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line And Venue Diesel: Should You Buy?

Compared to rivals, the equipment list is high but dual powered seats and a panoramic sunroof are missing. Space has been improved over the earlier Venue and it was needed while sunblinds are welcome too although the middle headrest is missing. 


New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line And Venue Diesel: Should You Buy?

The N Line is available with a turbo petrol unit and it is a familiar 120bhp version but the difference is that the N Line is louder while the larger 17-inch wheels provide a bit of a firm ride but it still handles quite keenly along with a heavier steering for the N Line. 

Another advantage is the inclusion of the 6-speed torque converter for the diesel which expands more buyers since diesel has demand particularly in the rural markets. The new Venue has grown up and compared to competition, it holds the advantage in terms of its quality, interior and the N Line. 

While space could be more and the top-end variants may be a bit on the expensive side, the Venue ticks more boxes this time than its predecessor. 

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Hyundai Hyundai Venue N Line Hyndai Venue
