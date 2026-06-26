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English NewsAutoBMW X6 Returns With A Roaring V8 As Petrol SUVs Make A Comeback

BMW X6 Returns With A Roaring V8 As Petrol SUVs Make A Comeback

Near 5m long the new X6 is a big car but is a sportier design due to its SUV coupe-like styling as seen with the way the roof flows and tapers down.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMW India launched its new X6 SUV-coupe model.
  • New X6 features 530bhp twin-turbo V8, most powerful.
  • The X6 was the original SUV-coupe trendsetter.

BMW India has launched the new X6 which comes with a new 530bhp twin turbo V8 engine. This makes the X6 the most powerful in its class and brings this SUV coupe back into the market.

The X6 is positioned above the X5 while in India it is a CBU which means it is imported along with a single powertrain option. The twin turbo V8 comes with a mild hybrid system as well which makes 530bhp and has all wheel drive plus rear wheel steering. This massive SUV coupe as a result can do 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.


BMW X6 Returns With A Roaring V8 As Petrol SUVs Make A Comeback

Design, Positioning and Rivals

The new X6 was shown in India before at the launch of the M440i and is a large car with plenty of presence. The new X6 gets a sportier look with 21inch wheels and M sport detailing.

Also Read : Maruti Brezza Facelift Turbo Petrol Will Be Sold Alongside Current Petrol?

Near 5m long the new X6 is a big car but is a sportier design due to its SUV coupe-like styling as seen with the way the roof flows and tapers down.

The SUV will compete with many cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe plus the Audi SQ8 amongst others. Having a large V8 engine is a bonus for the car with petrol engines in demand for buyers in this segment.


BMW X6 Returns With A Roaring V8 As Petrol SUVs Make A Comeback

The Original SUV Coupe

The X6 was also the original SUV coupe and started this design trend.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What engine powers the new BMW X6 in India?

The new BMW X6 in India comes with a 530bhp twin turbo V8 engine. It also features a mild hybrid system.

How quickly can the new BMW X6 accelerate?

Equipped with a 530bhp twin turbo V8 engine, the new X6 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

What is unique about the BMW X6's design?

The X6 was the original SUV coupe, pioneering this distinctive design trend. It features a sportier look with a flowing, tapering roofline.

Is the new BMW X6 manufactured in India?

No, the new BMW X6 is a CBU, meaning it is imported into India. It is available with a single powertrain option.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV BMW Petrol BMW X6 Petrol Suvs
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