WATCH: Violent Riots Erupt Across Paris After France's FIFA World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Violence erupted across France following World Cup semi-final defeat.

Clashes, arson, and vandalism spread across Paris and cities.

France lost 2-0 to Spain, ending their tournament hopes.

Security deployed to quell disturbances; emergency services responded.

Riots In France After FIFA World Cup 2026: Violence broke out in several parts of France after the national team's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain, with clashes, arson and vandalism reported in Paris and other cities. Crowds gathered on the streets shortly after the final whistle in Dallas, as celebrations quickly gave way to unrest.

Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles and barricades set on fire, while groups of protesters clashed with police in parts of the French capital. Authorities deployed additional security personnel overnight to restore order.

Unrest Follows France's World Cup Exit

France's hopes of winning a third FIFA World Cup came to an end after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in Dallas. The loss extended the country's recent run of heartbreak at major tournaments after finishing runners-up to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

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Officials were monitoring disturbances across multiple locations as emergency services responded to incidents of property damage and isolated fires.

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Paris is burning right now after 🇫🇷 France's World Cup semifinal loss to 🇪🇸 Spain.



Few hours earlier, Macron tried to present France as an island of peace during the military parade.



This looks like the beginning of a civil war... pic.twitter.com/z6DKTcnX0R — Sumit (@SumitHansd) July 15, 2026

🇫🇷Riots erupted in France after the national team was eliminated by Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.



Police clashed with some fans, while several vehicles and properties were damaged. Authorities increased security and closed the Champs-Élysées amid concerns over… pic.twitter.com/r0Rl1oZsQE — Global Brief (@globalbrief_now) July 15, 2026

RIOTS ERUPT IN FRANCE AFTER DEFEAT TO SPAIN 🇫🇷⚠️



Fans took to the streets in several French cities, causing disturbances after their team was eliminated from the World Cup ❌#France #Spain #WorldCup2026 #Football #Riots pic.twitter.com/hGwSTpIbFN — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 15, 2026

Spain Outclass France To Reach Final

Spain controlled much of the semi-final and took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mikel Oyarzabal. Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 58th minute to put the result beyond France.

Didier Deschamps' side struggled to create clear openings throughout the contest, with Spain controlling possession and limiting France's attacking threat.

Captain Kylian Mbappe found little space against Spain's disciplined defence and was unable to make his usual impact in the final third as France searched for a way back into the match.

The victory sends Spain into their first World Cup final since 2010, where they will face either England or Argentina. The final will be played on July 20, while France return home after another disappointing end to their campaign.