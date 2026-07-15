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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Violent Riots Erupt Across Paris After France's FIFA World Cup Exit

WATCH: Violent Riots Erupt Across Paris After France's FIFA World Cup Exit

Riots In France After FIFA World Cup 2026: Riots break out in Paris and across France after Spain defeats France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final, ending Mbappe's title dream.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Violence erupted across France following World Cup semi-final defeat.
  • Clashes, arson, and vandalism spread across Paris and cities.
  • France lost 2-0 to Spain, ending their tournament hopes.
  • Security deployed to quell disturbances; emergency services responded.

Riots In France After FIFA World Cup 2026: Violence broke out in several parts of France after the national team's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain, with clashes, arson and vandalism reported in Paris and other cities. Crowds gathered on the streets shortly after the final whistle in Dallas, as celebrations quickly gave way to unrest.

Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles and barricades set on fire, while groups of protesters clashed with police in parts of the French capital. Authorities deployed additional security personnel overnight to restore order.

Unrest Follows France's World Cup Exit

France's hopes of winning a third FIFA World Cup came to an end after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in Dallas. The loss extended the country's recent run of heartbreak at major tournaments after finishing runners-up to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

ALSO READ | ICC Announces Biggest ODI, T20 World Cup Format Changes In Years – Check Details

Officials were monitoring disturbances across multiple locations as emergency services responded to incidents of property damage and isolated fires.

WATCH VIDEO

Spain Outclass France To Reach Final

Spain controlled much of the semi-final and took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mikel Oyarzabal. Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 58th minute to put the result beyond France.

Didier Deschamps' side struggled to create clear openings throughout the contest, with Spain controlling possession and limiting France's attacking threat.

Captain Kylian Mbappe found little space against Spain's disciplined defence and was unable to make his usual impact in the final third as France searched for a way back into the match.

The victory sends Spain into their first World Cup final since 2010, where they will face either England or Argentina. The final will be played on July 20, while France return home after another disappointing end to their campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the riots in France?

Riots erupted in France after the national football team's semi-final defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Crowds gathered on the streets, and celebrations quickly turned into unrest.

What type of violence was reported during the riots?

The riots involved clashes, arson, and vandalism in Paris and other cities. Videos showed vehicles and barricades set on fire, with groups clashing with police.

What was the final score of the World Cup semi-final match?

France lost to Spain 2-0 in the semi-final. Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 22nd minute, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

Where was the FIFA World Cup semi-final match played?

The semi-final match between France and Spain, which France lost 2-0, was played in Dallas. This defeat ended France's hopes for a third World Cup title.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paris Riots France Riots FIFA World Cup 2026 Riots FIFA Wold CUp 2026
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