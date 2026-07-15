Mamata Banerjee To BJP: ‘You Wanted Me To Have Heart Attack, I’ll Live To See Your End’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banerjee defended nephew Abhishek amid leadership style allegations.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering attack on the BJP on Wednesday, accusing it of attempting to destabilise West Bengal and engineer defections within her party. Addressing party workers during a Facebook Live session, Banerjee alleged that the BJP had wished for her to suffer a heart attack, declaring that she would "live to see" the party's political end. She also claimed Bengal's culture and communal harmony had deteriorated over the past two months because of the BJP's actions.

'I'll Live To See Your End'

Speaking in one of her strongest attacks on the BJP in recent months, Banerjee accused the party of lacking a grassroots organisation in West Bengal and relying on "traitors" to weaken the TMC.

"The BJP wished for me to get a heart attack. I will live till I see your end," she said, while alleging that the saffron party had damaged Bengal's social fabric. She claimed the BJP was recruiting former TMC leaders because it lacked organisational strength in the state.

Banerjee also apologised to the people of West Bengal on behalf of leaders who had recently quit the TMC, insisting neither she nor her family had ever compromised for political survival.

Backs Abhishek Banerjee

In a strong show of support for her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata dismissed allegations that his leadership style had driven senior leaders out of the party.

She said Abhishek had repeatedly faced summons, along with members of his family, but never sought political compromise to escape scrutiny.

"Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield," she said, adding that his determination to continue fighting had outweighed any shortcomings critics had pointed to.

Several former TMC leaders have accused Abhishek of running the party in an authoritarian manner, allegations the TMC leadership has consistently rejected.

'No Compromise For Power'

Banerjee alleged that central investigative agencies and police were being used to pressure opposition leaders into joining the BJP. According to her, many defectors switched sides out of fear rather than political conviction.

She also claimed that those leaving the TMC were entering the BJP's "washing machine" to escape legal scrutiny. Referring to a recently departed party leader, Banerjee said the move came shortly after the leader and his family reportedly received summons.

Reiterating that the TMC would not be weakened by defections, Banerjee said she was prepared to rebuild the party from the ground up if necessary. She maintained that she had never sacrificed her conscience for political survival and vowed to continue resisting the BJP despite what she described as sustained political pressure.