Best Of 2025: From Nexon To Creta, SUVs Owned The Year

The year 2025 again showed how the Indian car buyer continues to prefer SUVs more than any other car. In Fact this year the sales of SUVs went through the roof thanks to the GST cuts further propelling demand. It is clear that an SUV is the most desirable car and if given a choice that's what we are buying the most.

The best selling cars for India happened to be SUVs with the Tata Nexon taking the lead with incredible sales while the same can be said for the Hyundai Creta which is the best selling 4m plus SUV. The Creta and Nexon have witnessed huge demand this year and have increased over the cars being more affordable now.





Strong Demand Across Brands and Segments

Other than the Creta and Nexon, we saw the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Brezza and the Fronx getting huge sales too. For SUV specialist Mahindra, the Scorpio N and the XUV700 continue to be popular. Mahindra has increased its sales and it only makes SUVs while its electric SUVs also became popular within the EV space including the XEV 9e. It will now further increase its range.





Maruti Suzuki is also expanding its SUV range which means the Victoris is the latest addition and that has now outsold its sibling the Grand Vitara while together it has yet again given Maruti Suzuki a lead in the 4m plus segment.

The huge hype for the Tata Sierra means that it has opened bookings to a whopping 70,000 units and it plans to put on a strong show in 2026. It seems India is in love with SUVs and that will increase further onto the next year.



