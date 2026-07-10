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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Gupt Navratri 2026: Follow These Zodiac-Based Remedies To Please The 10 Mahavidyas

Astro Analysis | Gupt Navratri 2026: Follow These Zodiac-Based Remedies To Please The 10 Mahavidyas

Astro Analysis | Gupt Navratri 2026 begins on 15 July. Know zodiac-wise remedies, mantras and offerings dedicated to the 10 Mahavidyas that are believed to help overcome obstacles and invite success.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gupt Navratri, beginning July 15, 2026, honors 10 Mahavidyas.
  • Devotees perform specific Mahavidya worship to remove life's difficulties.
  • Zodiac-based remedies, offerings seek divine blessings and positivity.

Gupt Navratri, one of the most spiritually significant observances in the Hindu calendar, will begin on 15 July 2026. Unlike the widely celebrated Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, this sacred period is closely associated with the worship of the 10 Mahavidyas, the powerful forms of the Divine Mother described in Tantra Shastra. Devotees believe that sincere prayers, mantra chanting and traditional remedies performed during these nine days can help overcome obstacles related to health, career, business, family and personal life while inviting prosperity and divine grace.

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Why Are The 10 Mahavidyas Worshipped During Gupt Navratri?

During Gupt Navratri, devotees generally worship Goddess Durga while also offering prayers to the 10 Mahavidyas through specific mantras and sacred offerings. According to traditional beliefs, these spiritual practices are believed to help remove difficulties caused by enemies, illness, negative influences, professional setbacks and domestic challenges.

Many devotees also perform zodiac-specific remedies during this period, believing they can strengthen positive energies and seek the blessings of the Divine Mother.

Gupt Navratri 2026: Zodiac-Wise Remedies

  • Aries: Offer red flowers to Goddess Kali and chant "Om Kreem Kalikayai Namah" to seek her blessings.
  • Taurus: Offer a coconut to the Goddess while chanting "Om Hreem Chhinnamastayai Namah" and pray with devotion.
  • Gemini: Recite "Om Dhoom Dhoomavatyai Swaha" and offer a red chunari to the Goddess.
  • Cancer: Chant "Om Shreem Kamalayai Namah" and offer dry fruits, batasha or makhana kheer to the Goddess.
  • Leo: Offer sindoor and a chunari to the Goddess while chanting "Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Tripurasundaryai Namah."
  • Virgo: Present a green chunari to the Goddess and chant "Om Hreem Streem Hum Phat". It is traditionally believed to support good fortune.
  • Libra: Offer mishri (rock sugar) as bhog and chant "Om Hreem Bhuvaneshwaryai Namah".
  • Scorpio: Offer a red chunari along with dry fruits and a coconut while chanting "Om Hreem Bhairavyai Namah".
  • Sagittarius: Offer yellow flowers and besan laddoos to the Goddess and recite "Om Hreem Shreem Matangyai Namah."
  • Capricorn: Chant "Om Hleem Bagalamukhyai Namah"", offer fragrant flowers and present bangles to the Goddess.
  • Aquarius: Recite the Durga Chalisa for all nine days of Gupt Navratri and maintain cleanliness in your home throughout the observance.
  • Pisces: Light an Akhand Deep during Gupt Navratri and chant Goddess Durga's mantras daily. Offer a turmeric knot to the Goddess while expressing your heartfelt wish, then keep it safely in your locker or place of valuables.

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Significance Of These Remedies

According to traditional beliefs, these zodiac-based remedies are performed to seek the blessings of the 10 Mahavidyas during Gupt Navratri. Devotees believe that chanting the prescribed mantras with faith and making the recommended offerings may help bring positivity, remove obstacles and invite peace, prosperity and spiritual growth. While these practices are rooted in religious traditions, they are observed according to individual faith and customs.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Gupt Navratri begin in 2026?

Gupt Navratri, a significant Hindu observance, is set to commence on July 15, 2026. This sacred period is distinct from the more widely celebrated Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri.

What is the main focus of worship during Gupt Navratri?

Gupt Navratri is primarily associated with the worship of the 10 Mahavidyas, powerful forms of the Divine Mother. Devotees also offer prayers to Goddess Durga during this time.

Why do devotees perform rituals during Gupt Navratri?

Devotees perform rituals like mantra chanting and traditional remedies to overcome obstacles related to health, career, business, family, and personal life. They believe these practices invite prosperity and divine grace.

What is the purpose of performing zodiac-specific remedies?

Zodiac-specific remedies are performed to seek the blessings of the 10 Mahavidyas. They are believed to strengthen positive energies, remove obstacles, and invite peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gupt Navratri 2026 Zodiac Remedies ABP Live Astro Analysis Gupt Navratri Upay Mahavidya
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