Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Keep remedy private; feeding black dog also considered auspicious.

Are you troubled by debt, enemies, or repeated obstacles in life? According to astrology, performing a special remedy on Masik Kalashtami, falling on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, is believed to help remove negativity and bring protection. Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva, is worshipped to overcome fear, difficulties, and obstacles. Devotees believe that sincere prayers and rituals on Kalashtami can bring relief from hardships and invite positivity.

Kaal Bhairav Worship Significance

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Kaal Bhairav helps devotees overcome fear, debt, health issues, and enemy-related problems. Regular devotion is believed to protect against negative energies.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026 Start Date: When Does The Holy Month Begin? Know Dates Of All Four Mondays

Silent Remedy For Debt And Enemy Troubles

If you are facing financial struggles or obstacles caused by enemies, perform this remedy on the night of Kalashtami with devotion:

Required Items:

Clean black cotton cloth

Black sesame seeds

Black urad dal

A ₹1 or ₹11 coin

Mustard oil lamp

Method:

Perform the remedy silently between 9 PM and 12 AM on Kalashtami night.

Make a bundle using black cloth, sesame seeds, urad dal, and the coin.

Hold the bundle and chant “Om Kaal Bhairavaya Namah” 108 times while praying for relief.

Move the bundle from head to feet 7 times in a clockwise direction.

Leave it at a Kaal Bhairav temple, crossroads, or under a Peepal tree without looking back.

After returning home, light a mustard oil lamp for Kaal Bhairav

ALSO READ | Kalashtami 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Powerful Mantra To Seek Lord Kaal Bhairav's Blessing

Things To Keep In Mind

Keep the remedy private and avoid discussing it with others.

Follow a Satvik lifestyle on Kalashtami and avoid tamasic food.

Feeding a black dog with mustard oil-coated bread is considered auspicious and is believed to reduce negative planetary effects.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.