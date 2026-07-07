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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Want To Get Relief From Debt And Enemies? This Bhairav Ashtami Ritual Is Worth Knowing

Astro Analysis | Want To Get Relief From Debt And Enemies? This Bhairav Ashtami Ritual Is Worth Knowing

Bhairav Ashtami Remedies: Troubled by enemies or obstacles? Perform this simple Bhairav Ashtami night remedy to seek Kaal Bhairav’s blessings and overcome challenges. Learn the correct method.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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  • Keep remedy private; feeding black dog also considered auspicious.

Are you troubled by debt, enemies, or repeated obstacles in life? According to astrology, performing a special remedy on Masik Kalashtami, falling on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, is believed to help remove negativity and bring protection. Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva, is worshipped to overcome fear, difficulties, and obstacles. Devotees believe that sincere prayers and rituals on Kalashtami can bring relief from hardships and invite positivity.

Kaal Bhairav Worship Significance

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Kaal Bhairav helps devotees overcome fear, debt, health issues, and enemy-related problems. Regular devotion is believed to protect against negative energies.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026 Start Date: When Does The Holy Month Begin? Know Dates Of All Four Mondays

Silent Remedy For Debt And Enemy Troubles

If you are facing financial struggles or obstacles caused by enemies, perform this remedy on the night of Kalashtami with devotion:

Required Items:

  • Clean black cotton cloth

  • Black sesame seeds

  • Black urad dal

  • A ₹1 or ₹11 coin

  • Mustard oil lamp

Method:

  • Perform the remedy silently between 9 PM and 12 AM on Kalashtami night.

  • Make a bundle using black cloth, sesame seeds, urad dal, and the coin.

  • Hold the bundle and chant “Om Kaal Bhairavaya Namah” 108 times while praying for relief.

  • Move the bundle from head to feet 7 times in a clockwise direction.

  • Leave it at a Kaal Bhairav temple, crossroads, or under a Peepal tree without looking back.

  • After returning home, light a mustard oil lamp for Kaal Bhairav

ALSO READ |  Kalashtami 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Powerful Mantra To Seek Lord Kaal Bhairav's Blessing

Things To Keep In Mind

  • Keep the remedy private and avoid discussing it with others.

  • Follow a Satvik lifestyle on Kalashtami and avoid tamasic food.

  • Feeding a black dog with mustard oil-coated bread is considered auspicious and is believed to reduce negative planetary effects.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should one do after performing the special remedy on Kalashtami night?

After returning home from leaving the bundle, one should light a mustard oil lamp dedicated to Kaal Bhairav. It is also important to keep the remedy private and follow a Satvik lifestyle.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Masik Kalashtami 2026 Kaal Bhairav Remedies Bhairav Ashtami Upay
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