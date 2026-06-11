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HomeAstroAstro Analysis | Open Hair At Night? Here's Why Astrology Considers It Inauspicious

Astro Analysis | Open Hair At Night? Here's Why Astrology Considers It Inauspicious

Hair astrology beliefs suggest hair is linked with energy and luck. Sleeping with open hair, hair washing days, and fallen hair disposal are guided by traditional and astrological rules.

By : Jagriti Soni Barsale | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Astrological beliefs advise tying hair to avoid negative energy.
  • Astrological traditions caution against washing hair on specific days.
  • Improperly discarding fallen hair can attract negativity and problems.

In Sanatan tradition and astrology, hair is not considered just a symbol of beauty, but is also associated with a person’s energy and personality. This is why various religious and astrological beliefs mention rules related to hair care, cutting, and maintenance. Although there is no universal scientific proof for these beliefs, a large number of people still follow them with faith and devotion. 

Why Is Sleeping With Open Hair Considered Inauspicious?

According to astrological beliefs, people are advised to avoid sleeping with open hair at night. It is believed that open hair can quickly attract negative energy. It is also believed that keeping hair open while sleeping may disturb the mind and increase the chances of mental stress.

Apart from this, some traditions also believe that open hair can create instability in the home environment and lead to unnecessary disputes. That is why elders often advise tying the hair loosely or braiding it before going to sleep.

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On Which Days Is Washing Hair Considered Inadvisable?

In folk beliefs and astrological traditions, certain days of the week are associated with specific planets. It is believed that there are some precautions related to washing hair on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

  • Thursday (Guruvar): Thursday is especially dedicated to Lord Brihaspati (Jupiter), known as the teacher of the gods. According to astrological beliefs, washing hair on this day may weaken the influence of Jupiter, which is believed to cause obstacles in financial matters and family life.
  • Tuesday And Saturday (Mangalvar And Shanivar): Saturday is associated with the planet Saturn (Shani), and Tuesday is linked to Mars (Mangal). In many traditions, cutting nails or washing hair on these days is considered inauspicious.

However, this is entirely based on religious and traditional beliefs.

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Why Is Throwing Fallen Hair Around Considered Inauspicious?

In astrology, even fallen or broken strands of hair are given special significance. There are traditional beliefs that suggest strict care should be taken regarding hair that falls during cleaning or daily activities.

Risk Of Rahu Dosha: It is believed that leaving broken or fallen hair scattered in the house or in an open dustbin may create effects related to the planet Rahu. Some people think this can increase negativity in the home and lead to unnecessary troubles.

That is why, since ancient times, it has been advised to collect fallen hair and dispose of it properly in an appropriate manner.

Balance Between Belief And Practice

All these beliefs related to hair are based on astrological and traditional practices. They are viewed from a faith-based perspective. If a person chooses to follow these rules, they should do so with devotion and a positive mindset. At the same time, it is also important to give equal importance to scientific and medical advice related to hair hygiene and health.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sleeping with open hair considered inauspicious?

According to astrological beliefs, sleeping with open hair can attract negative energy, increase mental stress, and lead to family conflicts. Elders often advise tying hair before sleeping.

On which days is washing hair considered inadvisable according to traditional beliefs?

In folk beliefs, washing hair is considered inadvisable on Thursday, Tuesday, and Saturday. This is due to their association with planets like Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars, believed to influence financial and family matters.

Why is throwing fallen hair around considered inauspicious?

Scattering fallen hair in the house or open dustbin is believed to create effects related to the planet Rahu (Rahu Dosha). This can increase negativity and lead to troubles, so proper disposal is advised.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Astro Analysis Astrology Tips Hair Astrology Rahu Dosha
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