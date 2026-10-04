Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP protests target CEC, demanding resignation over irregularities.

Supreme Court to review alleged unilateral EC decisions, Form 6 changes.

CEC's constitutional protections mean removal is a difficult process.

Government faces scrutiny; administrative actions likely from probe.

CJP Protest SIR Controversy: Demonstrations in Delhi, CJP agitation in Mumbai, and the SIR controversy reaching the Supreme Court... Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is the target, but the political heat has started reaching the Modi government.

India's horoscope indicates that this battle won't just be fought on the streets. It will be decided in documents, digital records, legal arguments, and the courts. Mars and Rahu are fueling the controversy, while Mercury and Jupiter could open the files on which the entire SIR process rests.

Now the biggest question is whether the officials gave complete information to the government or put it in trouble by showing half the picture?

Controversy Over CEC's Position

The CJP has demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a moratorium on the SIR, and an investigation into the alleged irregularities. The opposition is also intensifying its attack on the government over the functioning of the Election Commission.

But protests won't immediately lead to the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. Article 324(5) of the Constitution affords the CEC the same protections as a Supreme Court judge. The court can set aside controversial decisions, summon records, or order an investigation, but the formal removal process is separate and difficult.

Therefore, the real fight will be on whether the decisions related to SIR and ECINet were taken as per the law or not.

ALSO READ | Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: 3 Tulsi Rules You Must Follow For Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Mercury Will Tell: What Is Written In The File?

India's current Yogini Dasha is Mercury-Mercury. In the annual horoscope, Mercury is in the twelfth house with exalted Jupiter. Simply put, Mercury is the planet of data, documents, software, voter lists, legal language, advocacy, and logic. Guru represents the Constitution, the court, the senior advisor, and the judicial inquiry. The connection between the two suggests that the case will move beyond political statements to an examination of the record.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the petition, which raises questions about alleged unilateral decisions, changes in Form 6, the digital audit trail, and an independent investigation.

Therefore, in the coming days, these questions will be important: which officer approved the change, whether other Election Commissioners agreed, if objections were raised, what action was taken on them, and what information was conveyed to the senior level?

ALSO READ | Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Real’ Birth Date, Know The Lunar Date Associated With Bapu’s Birth

Was The Government Misled?

There's no evidence yet to suggest that officials deliberately misled the government. However, there are indications of incomplete information in the horoscope, excessive reliance on technical data, and a subsequent divergence from the records. India is undergoing the Mars-Rahu period. Rahu complicates matters, while Mars increases haste. During these times, briefings to explain decisions to those in power become crucial. If these briefings remain incomplete, the government could be politically embroiled.

The creation of a committee to review ECINet, consisting of senior election officials and independent experts from IITs or IIITs, indicates that the controversy is no longer limited to mere allegations. The software will be scrutinized based on laws and regulations.

If the investigation reveals a simple technical flaw, the matter can be resolved by correction. However, if evidence of written objections being ignored, data misinterpretation, or incomplete information being submitted, action against certain officials is almost inevitable.

Will Guru Give Relief To The Government Or Increase The Problems?

Jupiter isn't just a planet of protection. It also oversees law and constitutional decorum. Jupiter is strong in India's horoscope. Therefore, the government may find a way to manage the crisis through transparent investigations, voter list reforms, and fixing accountability. However, if serious questions are dismissed as mere political conspiracies, this same Jupiter will further activate the courts and constitutional institutions.

This is a clear indication that there will be relief if the mistake is corrected, but legal pressure will increase if the mistake is hidden.

Can Officers Be Replaced?

The horoscope suggests administrative reshuffles rather than immediate changes at the top. ECINet's technical team could be replaced, some officials' responsibilities could be limited, and legal advisors could be replaced.

It is also possible to remove decision-making authority from an individual and assign it to a committee, or to assign the official other responsibilities pending an investigation. However, the CEC cannot be removed or transferred like a regular official.

What Could Be Big In The Coming Week?

On October 3rd and 4th, the Moon will be in Gemini and Ardra Nakshatra. This will enhance the influence of Mercury and Rahu. A new statement, internal letter, data, or a major claim may emerge on social media during this time. However, unverified information will also spread rapidly.

From the evening of October 4th to the night of October 6th, the Moon in Cancer will activate the Mercury, Saturn, Venus, and Sun portions of India's birth chart. This is the most sensitive time of the week. Major clarifications from the government or the Election Commission, preliminary court hearings, new documents, or strict administrative action against protests are possible.

On October 7th and 8th, the Moon will be in Leo under the influence of Ketu. This could directly question the reputation of a high-ranking position, official, or organization. Demands for resignation will intensify, but the indications for immediate resignation are currently weak.

The situation may change from October 9th. Rahu's aggressive influence will diminish, and Jupiter's legal and institutional influence will strengthen. Instead of protests, courts, investigative committees, and documents may become the focus of discussion.

The strongest possibility is not immediate resignation, but rather summoning records, seeking clarification, increasing technical scrutiny, and changing some officials' responsibilities. At present, the government is more threatened by the file than by the crowd, which, after being opened, can reveal who took the decision and what information was given to whom.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.