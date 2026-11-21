Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Professional growth and strengthening family connections are anticipated.

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (November 21 ) for each sign.

Aries

Today is likely to bring progress and positive developments for Aries natives. You should make decisions concerning your children only after careful consideration. Do not ignore problems arising at work, as addressing them on time will be important. You may acquire a property or receive something valuable. Be careful of people around you who pretend to be friends but may not have your best interests at heart. An unexpected work-related journey may also come up, and it is likely to prove beneficial.

Taurus

Taurus natives may experience some health-related concerns today. Avoid neglecting your well-being and take necessary precautions. Those working in politics may remain occupied with professional responsibilities and struggle to spend time with their families. You may enjoy some leisure time with friends. There could be a disagreement with your mother over a particular matter. Someone from your in-laws' side may visit you. Ignoring your spouse's concerns could also lead to displeasure or misunderstandings.

Gemini

Gemini natives should remain cautious throughout the day. People involved in online work may become victims of fraud, so stay alert while handling digital transactions. If you are working in a partnership, keep a close watch on your partner's activities. Your workload and responsibilities may increase as your boss assigns you additional tasks. You may also spend considerably on luxury items, which could create financial pressure later. If you are finalising a property deal, examine all documents carefully before making a decision.

Cancer

Cancer natives may face some confusion and challenges today. You will need to increase your pace at work to complete your responsibilities on time. Family-related problems may become more prominent, making it important to discuss them with your parents. Those employed in regular jobs may consider taking up part-time work. There is also a possibility that a family member who lives away from home for employment may visit and reunite with everyone.

Leo

The day is likely to be pleasant and cheerful for Leo natives. You may receive several pieces of good news one after another. An old friend could approach you to resolve past misunderstandings. You may also plan a picnic or an outing with your family, bringing everyone together. Your attitude towards others is likely to remain positive, with feelings of love and cooperation. However, people in romantic relationships may feel troubled by something their partner says. Employed individuals should avoid becoming careless with their responsibilities.

Virgo

Virgo natives may feel confident and motivated, allowing them to complete several tasks efficiently. You may also find yourself helping others with their responsibilities. Your professional skills could catch your boss's attention, potentially opening the door to a promotion. If you have been planning to purchase a house, shop or another property, your wish may finally be fulfilled. However, you could become upset with your spouse over a particular issue. Those working in social fields should proceed carefully and remain attentive to their responsibilities.

Libra

Libra natives may experience mixed results today. Employees could feel burdened by increasing workloads and may even consider changing jobs. If you seek assistance from your spouse, you are likely to receive support. Avoid getting involved in arguments with relatives, as disagreements could affect family relationships. You may receive good news from a family member, although something someone says could hurt your feelings. Seeking your father's advice before making important work-related decisions may prove helpful.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may focus on increasing their sources of income today. You could consider starting a new business, which may turn out to be beneficial. However, if you are dealing with a property-related dispute, seek advice from experienced individuals before proceeding. Discussing ongoing work-related difficulties with friends may help you find a way forward. You may also receive encouraging news over a phone call from a relative living abroad.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives may encounter some new challenges today. An old business strategy could lead to losses, so avoid entering into partnerships without careful consideration. If someone offers you advice, think it through before acting on it. Your attitude towards others is likely to remain supportive and cooperative. There may be some difficulties in your married life, but mutual understanding and support from your spouse can help resolve them. You may also receive good news from your children.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives may experience mixed results, although their efforts are likely to bring success in the tasks they undertake. Avoid feelings of jealousy or resentment, even as your competitive spirit remains strong. Those trying to make progress in politics should be cautious of people around them, as someone may attempt to disrupt their work. If your mother has been experiencing any health-related discomfort, take appropriate precautions. Handle pending financial transactions and previous dealings carefully.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may introduce some changes in their professional lives. While these changes could prove beneficial, they may also bring a few challenges. You may spend a considerable amount of money on renovating your home. Your children's attention could shift towards other activities, affecting their studies. Make an effort to guide and encourage them. Be particularly careful while driving, as there may be a risk of an accident. You could also gain some useful information while travelling or going out.

Pisces

Pisces natives may have a better day compared to recent days. You will make efforts to increase your income, but avoid choosing any dishonest or inappropriate means to achieve financial gains. Your family members are likely to respect your opinions, making you feel happy and valued. A marriage proposal concerning someone in the family may also be finalised, bringing a cheerful atmosphere at home. Think carefully before making promises, as fulfilling them could become difficult later. Avoid rushing into decisions, as haste may lead to mistakes.