Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gregorian calendar's 1869 date alignment fixed October 2 observance.

Every year, October 2 is observed across India as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Government offices remain closed, prayers are held at Raj Ghat and events are organised across the country to remember the Father of the Nation. However, according to the Hindu calendar and details mentioned by Gandhi himself in his autobiography, his birth date was associated with a different traditional date. Gandhi wrote that he was born on the 12th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, a date known in the Gujarati calendar as Bhadrapad Vad Baras.

What Did Mahatma Gandhi Write About His Birth?

The Reference In His Autobiography

The source article points to Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography, The Story of My Experiments With Truth, where he described his birth date according to the traditional Indian calendar. Gandhi mentioned that he was born in Porbandar in Samvat 1926, on the Dwadasi of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada. According to the traditional calendar, this corresponds to the 12th lunar day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada. In the Gujarati calendar, the date is known as Bhadrapad Vad Baras.

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Why Is October 2 Associated With Gandhi's Birth Anniversary?

The Gregorian Calendar Date

Mahatma Gandhi was born in 1869, and that year the Bhadrapada Krishna Dwadasi fell on October 2 according to the Gregorian calendar. Over time, October 2 became the fixed date used for officially observing Gandhi Jayanti. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Hindu lunar calendar follows the phases of the Moon, meaning the corresponding lunar date can fall on different Gregorian dates each year.

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What Is 'Rehat Baras'?

The Traditional Gujarati Connection

The date associated with Gandhi's traditional birth anniversary is referred to in Gujarat as Rehat Baras. According to the article, the word Rehat is associated with the charkha, or spinning wheel, while Baras refers to the 12th lunar day, or Dwadasi.

How Gandhi's Birthday Was Observed In His Ashrams

The source article states that during Gandhi's lifetime, celebrations at the Sabarmati and Sevagram Ashrams were not centred around grand festivities. Instead, the day was observed according to the traditional calendar. Ashram residents spent the day in silence and engaged in spinning yarn. The practice was described as an unbroken yajna of spinning, with residents dedicating themselves to work rather than celebration. For Gandhi, this emphasis on labour and simplicity was considered more meaningful than elaborate birthday celebrations.

How October 2 Became The Official Gandhi Jayanti Date

From Traditional Calendar To Official Observance

During British rule, official administration largely followed the Gregorian calendar. Since Gandhi's birth date in 1869 corresponded to October 2 on that calendar, the date became associated with his birth anniversary. After Independence, October 2 continued to be observed as Gandhi Jayanti as a standardised date across the country. The Hindu calendar, however, is based on lunar cycles, which means the date of Bhadrapada Krishna Dwadasi changes from year to year when converted to the Gregorian calendar.

October 2 And Gandhi's Legacy

October 2 continues to be observed as Gandhi Jayanti and is also associated with the remembrance of his principles of non-violence and simplicity. At the same time, the traditional Hindu calendar reference offers another perspective on how Gandhi's birth date was recorded in his own cultural context. The source article highlights Bhadrapada Krishna Dwadasi, or Rehat Baras, as the traditional date associated with his birth.

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