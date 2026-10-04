Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: 3 Tulsi Rules You Must Follow For Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: The Ekadashi fast holds great religious significance in Hinduism. The Ekadashi fast that falls during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashwin is called Papankusha Ekadashi. It is believed that this fast cleanses a person of past sins and brings happiness and prosperity to life. Lord Vishnu's Padmanabha form is worshipped on this day.

Worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is not considered complete unless Tulsi is used. This is why worshipping Tulsi on Papankusha Ekadashi holds special significance. Let us learn why Tulsi worship is important on this day and what its rules are.

Why Is Tulsi Worship Special On Papankusha Ekadashi?

Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and the most beloved of Lord Vishnu. It is said in the scriptures that serving Tulsi on the holy day of Ekadashi brings many times more merit:

An offering is incomplete without Tulsi: Lord Vishnu is very fond of Tulsi leaves. It is believed that any offering made to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi must include a Tulsi leaf; otherwise, he will not accept it.

Freedom from sins: It is believed that by circumambulating the Tulsi plant on Papankusha Ekadashi and lighting a ghee lamp in the evening, the sins committed knowingly or unknowingly are absolved.

Happiness and peace in the home: Chanting the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya' while sitting near Tulsi in the evening removes negative energy from the home and brings prosperity to the family.

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Don't Make These Mistakes: Important Rules For Tulsi Worship

While worshipping Tulsi on Ekadashi, it is very important to keep certain things in mind; otherwise, instead of virtue, you may incur sin:

Do not pluck leaves: Plucking Tulsi leaves is strictly prohibited on Ekadashi. If you need leaves for worship or offerings, pluck them a day in advance (on Dashami Tithi). Or, you can wash the leaves that have fallen from the plant and use them in worship.

Don't offer water: According to religious belief, on Ekadashi, Mother Tulsi also observes a waterless fast for Lord Vishnu. Therefore, water should not be offered to the Tulsi plant on this day. Doing so breaks her fast.

Light a lamp in the evening: In the evening, light a lamp of pure cow ghee near the Tulsi plant and circumambulate it at least 7 or 11 times.

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Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: Fasting And Parana Timings

Ekadashi fasting date: October 22, 2026 (Thursday)

Parana (fast-breaking time): 06:27 AM to 08:42 AM on October 23, 2026

If you are observing the fast of Papankusha Ekadashi this year, then along with worshipping Lord Vishnu, be sure to follow these rules regarding Tulsi. This will alleviate the hardships of life and ensure peace and happiness in the home.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.