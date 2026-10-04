It is an Ekadashi fast observed during the bright fortnight of Ashwin month. It is believed to cleanse past sins and bring happiness and prosperity to life.
Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: 3 Tulsi Rules You Must Follow For Lord Vishnu’s Blessings
Papankusha Ekadashi 2026 falls on October 22. Know the significance of Tulsi worship on this auspicious day, including why devotees avoid plucking leaves or offering water.
- Papankusha Ekadashi fast cleanses sins, brings happiness, prosperity.
- Tulsi worship ensures complete offerings, bringing prosperity, peace.
- Avoid plucking leaves or watering Tulsi on Ekadashi.
- Fast October 22, 2026; break October 23 morning.
Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: The Ekadashi fast holds great religious significance in Hinduism. The Ekadashi fast that falls during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashwin is called Papankusha Ekadashi. It is believed that this fast cleanses a person of past sins and brings happiness and prosperity to life. Lord Vishnu's Padmanabha form is worshipped on this day.
Worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is not considered complete unless Tulsi is used. This is why worshipping Tulsi on Papankusha Ekadashi holds special significance. Let us learn why Tulsi worship is important on this day and what its rules are.
Why Is Tulsi Worship Special On Papankusha Ekadashi?
Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and the most beloved of Lord Vishnu. It is said in the scriptures that serving Tulsi on the holy day of Ekadashi brings many times more merit:
An offering is incomplete without Tulsi: Lord Vishnu is very fond of Tulsi leaves. It is believed that any offering made to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi must include a Tulsi leaf; otherwise, he will not accept it.
Freedom from sins: It is believed that by circumambulating the Tulsi plant on Papankusha Ekadashi and lighting a ghee lamp in the evening, the sins committed knowingly or unknowingly are absolved.
Happiness and peace in the home: Chanting the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya' while sitting near Tulsi in the evening removes negative energy from the home and brings prosperity to the family.
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Don't Make These Mistakes: Important Rules For Tulsi Worship
While worshipping Tulsi on Ekadashi, it is very important to keep certain things in mind; otherwise, instead of virtue, you may incur sin:
Do not pluck leaves: Plucking Tulsi leaves is strictly prohibited on Ekadashi. If you need leaves for worship or offerings, pluck them a day in advance (on Dashami Tithi). Or, you can wash the leaves that have fallen from the plant and use them in worship.
Don't offer water: According to religious belief, on Ekadashi, Mother Tulsi also observes a waterless fast for Lord Vishnu. Therefore, water should not be offered to the Tulsi plant on this day. Doing so breaks her fast.
Light a lamp in the evening: In the evening, light a lamp of pure cow ghee near the Tulsi plant and circumambulate it at least 7 or 11 times.
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Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: Fasting And Parana Timings
- Ekadashi fasting date: October 22, 2026 (Thursday)
- Parana (fast-breaking time): 06:27 AM to 08:42 AM on October 23, 2026
If you are observing the fast of Papankusha Ekadashi this year, then along with worshipping Lord Vishnu, be sure to follow these rules regarding Tulsi. This will alleviate the hardships of life and ensure peace and happiness in the home.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Papankusha Ekadashi?
Why is Tulsi worship significant on Papankusha Ekadashi?
Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and is beloved by Lord Vishnu. Offerings made to Lord Vishnu are believed to be incomplete without Tulsi leaves on this day.
What are the important rules for Tulsi worship on Ekadashi?
Do not pluck Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi; pluck them a day prior or use fallen leaves. Also, do not offer water to the Tulsi plant on this day.
When is Papankusha Ekadashi observed in 2026?
Papankusha Ekadashi falls on Thursday, October 22, 2026.