Aries

Today is likely to be an expensive day for Aries natives. You may feel a little worried about your spending. There could be a disagreement with your spouse over a family matter. You will also have to fulfil a promise you made to your mother. After a long time, you may meet an old friend and share your feelings with them. Students are likely to achieve success in their academic pursuits. If you had lent money to someone earlier, you may receive it back today.

Taurus

Today may bring some confusion for Taurus natives. However, the good news is that luck will be on your side, helping you complete your work with ease. You will receive ample support from your family members. You may seek help from your brothers with an important task, and they will readily support you. Your health may experience some fluctuations, and seasonal illnesses could cause discomfort. You may also organise a religious ceremony, including bhajans, kirtans and prayers, at home.

Gemini

Today is likely to be beneficial for Gemini natives. An important task may be completed with the support of your spouse. Your income is also likely to increase. You will actively participate in social events, which could enhance your reputation and respect. Receiving an award or recognition may make you happy. You may attend an entertaining event with your family members. With their support, you could also venture into a new project. Those who invest in the stock market or engage in speculative activities may have opportunities to earn good profits.

Cancer

Cancer natives can expect a pleasant day. You are likely to receive one piece of good news after another, keeping you in a cheerful mood. If you had been planning to purchase a new vehicle, your wish may finally come true today. An experienced person's guidance could help you resolve a legal matter. However, certain thoughts may keep troubling you, making it difficult to take timely decisions. You will receive blessings and benefits from your mother.

Leo

The stars indicate that you will be able to complete an important task with the help of your business partners. Today is also favourable for those planning to start a new venture through a partnership. However, you should be careful about whom you trust at your workplace, as someone may deceive you. On the financial front, you may make a good profit from a business deal. You could also plan an outing with your family. Your paternal uncles may offer you support and benefits. Avoid making hasty decisions, as they could lead to complications.

Virgo

Today is likely to be highly beneficial for Virgo natives. Those working online may receive a major order. You could also receive appreciation for your efforts at the workplace. Financially, the day looks promising, and your income may increase. An important task that has been pending for some time could finally be completed. Those looking for a job change may receive help from a friend. In your love life, you will need to understand your partner's feelings and emotions.

Libra

Today will be an important day for Libra natives. You are likely to receive the rewards of your hard work at the workplace. Business owners may secure a profitable deal. Those working in politics could come across a major opportunity. A family-related issue that has been causing concern may finally get resolved. Your spouse will offer you full support in your married life. In your love life, you may discuss taking your relationship to the next level with your partner. You will also get to enjoy some delicious food today.

Scorpio

Today is likely to bring mixed results for Scorpio natives. Working professionals may face increased pressure at the workplace, causing mental stress. You may suddenly find yourself handling several tasks at once, which could leave you worried and overwhelmed. On a positive note, you may receive good news from a family member living abroad. In your married life, you will need to maintain understanding and coordination with your spouse, as a disagreement could arise over a particular issue.

Sagittarius

Today looks favourable for Sagittarius natives. You may enjoy romantic moments with your partner. However, a misunderstanding with your brothers could create tension in your relationships. At the workplace, you will be able to outsmart your rivals by using your intelligence and presence of mind. Business owners may successfully get ahead of their competitors. You could also get an opportunity to participate in a social cause or event. Some of your business plans may finally take shape, and you may consider making financial investments. You will receive support from your father.

Capricorn

Today is likely to be an excellent day for Capricorn natives. Those working in social sectors may come across a beneficial opportunity. Your respect and standing within the family are also likely to increase. However, should a disagreement arise with a friend, you must handle the situation patiently. If something has been troubling you, consider discussing it with your parents, as they may help you find a better solution. The day will be encouraging for those associated with sports and the defence sector. A marriage proposal for a family member may also receive approval.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives are likely to have a pleasant day. You will receive considerable love, support and companionship from your spouse. However, you should remain mindful of your health. Avoid eating too much fried or oily food, as it could lead to stomach-related problems. Business owners may plan a short-distance trip with their partners. You may also feel stressed over an unnecessary issue, which could disturb your peace of mind. On the personal front, your spouse's company and support will bring you happiness.

Pisces

Today looks favourable for Pisces natives. You are likely to find relief from several worries. Completing an important task will boost your confidence. Any new initiative you have been planning to undertake may also move forward successfully. If there has been a misunderstanding or rift within your family, you may be able to resolve it. You could also consider setting aside some money for the future. However, be careful about sharing important information with others and avoid disclosing details unnecessarily.